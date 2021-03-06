Points VS Pips - page 47
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The poll isn't over yet, but my personal opinion is that a point is a point (neither take nor give), and a pip is a kind of cheburashka (either cute or scary or scary cute).
The opinion is to rename a pip a smh (scary-cute cheburah) and treat it however you like )))))))))).P.S. Of course, this is a subjective opinion, it could be MH, CC, or your own...
The poll isn't over yet, but my personal opinion is that a point is a point (neither take nor give), and a pip is a kind of cheburashka (either cute or scary or scary cute).
The opinion is to rename a pip a smh (scary-cute cheburah) and treat it however you like )))))))))).P.S. Of course, this is a subjective opinion, it could be MH, CC, or your own...
All these nice chaboos are taken from the exorbitant love of the new generation to use obscure, but fashionable western words. It comes to mishaps. But about them - in humour (although not less funny here, of course).
It's all the cuddly cheburash that comes from the new generation's exorbitant love of using obscure but fashionable Western words. It comes to mishaps. But about them in the humour (although it's no less funny here, of course).
are you referring to the Signals service?I agree that the word is inappropriate in this format.
where they started writing "nice cheburashka" instead of point?
As an example of usage in MT:
the example is good - only 5pips is that 50 pips or what?
or what is between the red and blue line - in your picture on the left
the example is good - only 5pips is that 50 pips or what?
or what is between the red and blue line - in your picture on the left
If either - then Bid & Ask, as you can see in the digitisation )
5 pips is 1/2 point
this is not the case in MT.
For the other order type you will see that point equals pips.
point=_Point )
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/predefined/_point
5 pips is 1/2 pointa.
Will you stop messing with people's heads? Your notions of the pips are purely your own nonsense (glitch, squirrel) and have nothing to do with reality.
As an example of usage in MT:
this is also a misuse.
There is no description of pips anywhere in MT because none of the developers understand the term)
pips are big digits
pips is a static value, like a metre or a kilogram. And this value is constant because it is the measure of everything in the financial world.
As quoting accuracy increases (adding digits), this pips remains the same - constant.
1.2584
1.25841
1.258412
103.25
103.253
103.2534
Will you stop messing with people's heads? Your notions of pips are purely your own nonsense (glitch, squirrel) and have nothing to do with reality.