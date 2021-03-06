Points VS Pips - page 159
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
0.01 = 1%
0.001 = 0.1%
I'm not a coder - .........
What a move!?!? ))))))))))
And by all appearances there are no coders here. Bottom line - idle airplay by "non-coders" ))))))))
In this regard, it is appropriate to quote Plato from his dialogue "The State":
"With whom the beginning is that which he does not know, and the conclusion and the middle consist of that which cannot be woven together, can this kind of incoherence ever become knowledge?"
What a move!?!? ))))))))))
And by all appearances there are no coders here. Bottom line - empty airwaves by "non-coders" ))))))))
If anything, this is how the whole trading world thinks, and there is no need to invent/improve anything - everything has been there for a long time:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190 platform
Sergey Tabolin, 2019.11.14 21:02
A huge request in the release to either remove "pips" completely, or give a clear definition of them in the documentation (and define their distinction relative to a pip).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 2190
Renat Fatkhullin, 2019.11.14 21:19
We won't stop you from playing religious wars.
It's been so funny to watch for 10 years now.
No one lives on the neighbouring property, but every couple of months the landlord comes to check on the house.
He comes up to me and pokes me in the face through the fence with a bottle of some kind of clear stuff, like have a drink with me. I tell him I don't drink, and he tells me I can have a little. I was telling him for a minute that I don't drink at all.
In a word, he was offended that I did not respect him because I had never had a drink with him, and there are no non-drinkers, because all the people around him are vinegars like him. Most of the people in my entourage are non-drinkers.
How do you tell a vinegar that he's turned himself into a negative and he's deluded?
* Vinegar is a drinker.
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 2190
Renat Fatkhullin, 2019.11.14 21:19
We will not stop you from playing religious wars.
It's been so funny to watch for 10 years now.
strange statement, i.e. 10 years of using the term pips, without understanding (thanks to MT) is a religious war.
But the use of the same term (again without understanding) in Signals and Terminals is us not to stop you from playing.
ps. to keep us from "playing religious wars" we need to remove the term from the official pages and terminal.
and to keep the "war" from starting, we should have given a precise definition of the term 10-15 years ago (when MT switched to 5 digits).
strange statement, i.e. 10 years of using the term pips, without understanding (thanks to MT) is a religious war.
But the use of the same term (again without understanding) in Signals and Terminals is us not to stop you from playing.
ps. to keep us from "playing religious wars" we need to remove the term from the official pages and terminal.
and to keep the "war" from starting, we should have given a precise definition of the term 10-15 years ago (when MT switched to 5 digits).
+100500
strange statement, i.e. 10 years of using the term pips, without understanding (thanks to MT) is a religious war.
But the use of the same term (again without understanding) in Signals and Terminal is us not to stop you from playing.
ps. to keep us from "playing religious wars" we need to remove the term from the official pages and terminal.
and to keep the "war" from starting, we should have given a precise definition of the term 10-15 years ago (when MT switched to 5 digits).
+100500
Tell me the difference between 0.001 and 0.00001 or 0.01 and 0.0001.
If 0.0001 is a pip, why is 0.01 also a pip?
If it is a minimum value of price change, why is 0.001 and 0.00001 not a pip? After all, that is also the minimum value of price change...
Rightly said Renat. These are your religious wars. And there is no need to interfere with it. I won't either.
What is the difference between 0.001 and 0.00001 or 0.01 and 0.0001?
If 0.0001 is a pip, why is 0.01 also a pip?
If it is a minimum value of price change, why 0.001 and 0.00001 is not a pip? After all, this is also the minimum value of the price change...
Correctly said Renat. This is your religious wars. And you do not need to get in the way. I will not either.
That's all it is - a pip. If you see this in the terminal
then this price can change minimally by 0.00001. By one pip. Read this thread, it's been said a hundred times. And this topic is open in the MT environment, not anywhere else.