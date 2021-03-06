Points VS Pips - page 162

New comment
 
such a long argument )
let me set the record straight)
note what word stands for take profit of the red dotted line in mt4 (sorry to ask the developers, they have the right to give a definition in their program
[Deleted]  
Pavel Malyshko:
such a long argument )
let me set the record straight)
If you pay attention to the word Take Profit of the red dotted line in mt4 (sorry, the developers have the right to give a definition in their program) and everything will fall into place)
and i get a nobel prize for it)
I do not have pips. Why don't you open a topic with a half-page title?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No pips. Why didn't you open a topic with a half-page title?

No pips?
read what it says and what the dotted line means.
it says pips:100

[Deleted]  
Pavel Malyshko:

no pips?
read what it says and how the dotted line is marked.
it says pips:100

school.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
School.

I didn't give you a discount, so you look everywhere for my comments on the forum and try to answer me something.
Now that's really kindergarten.

[Deleted]  
Pavel Malyshko:

I didn't give you a discount, so you look everywhere for my comments on the forum and try to answer me something.
Now that's really kindergarten.

Discount ;) hahaha , hilarious, on noodles?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Discount;) hahaha, hilarious, on noodles?

no comment

[Deleted]  
Pavel Malyshko:

no comment

Peek-a-boo
 
Pavel Malyshko:
such a long argument)
let me set the record straight)
If you notice what word stands for take profit on a red dotted line in mt4 (sorry, I'm asking the developers, they have the right to define it in their program) and everything will fall into place)
and me a nobel prize for that)

Why don't you go to school?

You could learn some languages... and maybe a Nobel Prize in 30 years.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Why don't you go to school?

You could learn some languages... and maybe a Nobel Prize in 30 years.

you're not the one to write it for me, that's for sure)
Do you have anything of your own trading on the plus side?

1...155156157158159160161162163164165166167168169
New comment