Points VS Pips - page 162
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
let me set the record straight)
note what word stands for take profit of the red dotted line in mt4 (sorry to ask the developers, they have the right to give a definition in their program
such a long argument )
let me set the record straight)
If you pay attention to the word Take Profit of the red dotted line in mt4 (sorry, the developers have the right to give a definition in their program) and everything will fall into place)
and i get a nobel prize for it)
No pips. Why didn't you open a topic with a half-page title?
No pips?
read what it says and what the dotted line means.
it says pips:100
no pips?
read what it says and how the dotted line is marked.
it says pips:100
School.
I didn't give you a discount, so you look everywhere for my comments on the forum and try to answer me something.
Now that's really kindergarten.
I didn't give you a discount, so you look everywhere for my comments on the forum and try to answer me something.
Now that's really kindergarten.
Discount;) hahaha, hilarious, on noodles?
no comment
no comment
such a long argument)
let me set the record straight)
If you notice what word stands for take profit on a red dotted line in mt4 (sorry, I'm asking the developers, they have the right to define it in their program) and everything will fall into place)
and me a nobel prize for that)
Why don't you go to school?
You could learn some languages... and maybe a Nobel Prize in 30 years.
Why don't you go to school?
You could learn some languages... and maybe a Nobel Prize in 30 years.
you're not the one to write it for me, that's for sure)
Do you have anything of your own trading on the plus side?