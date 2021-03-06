Points VS Pips - page 164

Ivan Butko:
Conservatives are stuck on points, there is no logic in alienating pips.

There is nothing stopping them from making the term "pips" in a specific sense - five digits. And it's clear to everyone, and convenient for everyone.

The logic of things already suggests that it is time to use two terms thoroughly.

That's what I'm saying, it's either "p" or "p".

Or point or pips.

 
Yes, by the way, "p" and "pip" are handy options
 
Ivan Butko:
Oh, by the way, "p" and "pp" are handy

That's right. Point 1 has a 'p' in it, and the word 'pips' has two p's in it.

But that's a very simple word, even a child would understand.

Anyway, that's how it works. Pips is the 4th digit, pips is the 5th digit.

 

You have to use what the whole world uses and not cling to a bunch of near-forexers

point==pip(pip). There is not and cannot be any 5 digits or anything else. All exchanges and dealing accept the 5th digit as is, i.e. 1/10th of a pip/pip

You can even see the opening and current price, earnings ~215.7 pips.

Plain and simple


 
What about USDJPY? )

 
What is the question? I can't understand it.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

What's the question? I can't figure it out.

It's not four or five.)

 

Ivan Butko:
Ничто не мешает сделать устойчивым термин "пипс" в конкретном смысловом значении - пятизнак. И всем понятно, и всем удобно.

It is stable ) in its concrete and original meaning - 4-symbols, but there is a crowd of stubborn sheep - victims of the USE and Russian-speaking rewriters who for some reason consider pips a 5-symbol and points a 4-symbol
 
Aleksey Mavrin:

What about the USDJPY for example? )

This way you can see everything, the smallest 1/10th of a pip


 
Aleksey Mavrin:

It's not 4 or 5.)

So then write that in p. What problem are we?

