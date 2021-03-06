Points VS Pips - page 164
Conservatives are stuck on points, there is no logic in alienating pips.
There is nothing stopping them from making the term "pips" in a specific sense - five digits. And it's clear to everyone, and convenient for everyone.
The logic of things already suggests that it is time to use two terms thoroughly.
That's what I'm saying, it's either "p" or "p".
Or point or pips.
Oh, by the way, "p" and "pp" are handy
That's right. Point 1 has a 'p' in it, and the word 'pips' has two p's in it.
But that's a very simple word, even a child would understand.
Anyway, that's how it works. Pips is the 4th digit, pips is the 5th digit.
You have to use what the whole world uses and not cling to a bunch of near-forexers
point==pip(pip). There is not and cannot be any 5 digits or anything else. All exchanges and dealing accept the 5th digit as is, i.e. 1/10th of a pip/pip
You can even see the opening and current price, earnings ~215.7 pips.
Plain and simple
What about USDJPY? )
What is the question? I can't understand it.
It's not four or five.)
Ivan Butko:
Ничто не мешает сделать устойчивым термин "пипс" в конкретном смысловом значении - пятизнак. И всем понятно, и всем удобно.
What about the USDJPY for example? )
This way you can see everything, the smallest 1/10th of a pip
It's not 4 or 5.)
So then write that in p. What problem are we?