A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 5
Probably not any of them after all. Right now, based on liquidation value, if you want to go into cash, you will be at a disadvantage.
There is no minus in this strategy, and there is no minus to be found. But it is not as simple asprostotrader describes. It is possible to make a profit, and not a bad one. Especially if you do it regularly.)
I didn't just put up pictures for a reason -....
The build-up of positions has started on the 25th and ended on the 27th.
Therefore, the average share price turned out to be 3711,5 rubles. (red line on the gafik) is a big stock, and
the futures have already collapsed. Of course, if the futures fell by 1 rub, then nothing should be done :)
You can foolishly get into trouble without any strategy :) ....
Added
If you look carefully at the tables, you'll see that the net profit from the fall in futures
Sotal 189637,94 - 24682,64 = 164955,30 rubles.
And you don't have to sell the shares at all (as a last resort).
They are unlikely to fall (now) below 3711.5 roubles.
0.64% margin. Half a day or a day of decline. Unless it's for divs. I haven't worked with Magnit, I don't know when it has what.
I am waiting for a good futures before buying.
Look at how much Magnit (spot) will be at the open tomorrow in the first minute or two...
I gave the strategy and it's up to everyone to use it or not.
And then it's not all "charms" ....And what has Magnit got to do with it, the strategy is for any Spot futures pair!
(As a present - it is doubtful). I have this strategy too in 2-3 topics set out. Nobody is taking it.))
Do not lie, Yuri!
You have a more "creepy" strategy, which implies more risks!
That's not how you suggested gaining positions. The result is the same, but...
You have a very big risk.
I'm just describing how you can trade on the MOEX without risk,
If you're more interested in"Grails", let them look for it.... I'm fine with 7% per annum, with 0 risk,
even if the dividends don't "drop".
This is another modification of this one. This one I suggested in the risk-free strategy thread. I'll look for it and add to it.
And they don't take it because everyone wants millions from 100 quid, and fast).
I agree with you 100%, let them look for it...
By the way, all those not insignificant sums you see in the tables,
is the income from risk-free strategies, though not in one month, and not even in one year.
And it all started with 400,000 rubles.
And this .... <was a picture, removed by request>.
My daughter has traded for one year on my strategy with my trading robots (although she has more profit than I do :) )
Here, I found my old post. One of several such offers)).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The most trivial trading strategy
Yuriy Asaulenko, 2019.03.12 18:56We buy shares, sell futures for the same amount and profit from the refinancing rate. There is no need to think too hard, it is already higher than the interest rate in many banks.
My bad, didn't see it (or stole it from you ... :) )