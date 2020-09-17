A strategy with which to get into shorts. Usually before the cut-off, on stocks that can be shorted, JUNE JULY Harvest - page 25
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sber has postponed the disbursement of divs.
Уведомляем Вас о корпоративном действии:
Выплата дивидендов в виде денежных средств, по бумаге: Сбербанк ао, эмитента: ПАО Сбербанк.
Референс корпоративного действия: 482268
Код корпоративного действия * : DVCA
Ценные бумаги, участвующие в корпоративном действии: ISIN RU0009029540, номер гос. регистрации: 10301481B.
Тип корпоративного действия: Без участия владельца
Дата фиксации списка: 05.10.2020
So, Sber is at it again with thimbles.
Shall we play the dividend game?
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/forecast_idea/5f3638049a79473e68762789
So, Sber is at it again with thimbles.
Shall we play the dividend game?
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/forecast_idea/5f3638049a79473e68762789
The news is strange, they are playing with the minds of investors. Then they write in September that they have changed their mind about paying high dividends. Expecting high dividends, the shares of Sberbank went up from about 200 rubles to 240 rubles somewhere between the end of July and August 13. Moreover, the news was published exactly when the last three days saw bearish candlesticks, which looks like the beginning of a correction. It is possible that the stock will bounce back to somewhere between Rb 225 and 230.
VTB may "bilk" all shareholders with dividends, and fail to fulfill the promise to pay 50% IFRS dividends. In fact the nab.board only recommended 10%, resulting in an even lower dividend per share than for 2018. Everything has been written off to covid. The final amount will be approved at the AGM.
Yeah...
They want to "kill" the people.
Deposits at ridiculous interest, dividends - no way.
And everything, absolutely everything is getting more expensive!
Yeah...
They want to "kill" the people.
Deposits at ridiculous interest, dividends - no way.
And everything, absolutely everything is getting more expensive!
And someone builds a house at the same time :)
By the way, how is the construction going?
And someone is building a house :)
By the way, how's the construction going?
I'm putting the roof on.
Yeah...
They want to "kill" the people.
Deposits at ridiculous interest, dividends - no way.
And everything, absolutely everything is getting more expensive!
Yes, VTB is making a fuss about something incomprehensible. Probably their majority shareholder does not need money. And what's more, these preffered shares are not traded on the market, while they are used to pay dividends.
...
I wonder how those who bought VTB at the time of IPO when it was sold for 13 kopecks are doing.
Putting a roof
I'm putting the roof on.
Wow, that's a lot of work.