What is the mistake? Everyone will have zero if they pay a commission and there is no inflow into the system.
It will be the other way around - all funds will flow to a smaller number of participants, at the most one participant. The Commission has nothing to do with it -"there will be no change in the number of participants and the volume of funds".
Yes, money flows to money - it's a fundamental law of "financial gravity".
A few words about the essence of this thread, which my esteemed administrator took out of the "Kanvas is cool" thread (having done it correctly, of course), where I simply expressed the idea that a fundamentally new type of indicators can be created on the basis of Kanvas to clearly show the fractal market structure, if it exists, and nothing more.
There is no question of how to use such indicators, whether they would be useful or whether they could be created at all. Such questions require serious research into the available empirical material and, in general, the concept of processing it itself.
Such a fractal has long been reproduced by Almazov. And I trade on it.
One can visually see only and only by creating a cartoon about the dynamic behavior of price probability densities and their increments in sliding windows.
This is a conceptual problem posed long ago by Koldun in the article "From Theory to Practice". No one(!) has even thought of doing it until now... Everybody's so fucking smart... - no one here wants to admit someone else's superiority in anything. Sorcerer took one look at the stupidity and... left the forum for good. That's a shame.
Something on the zigzag or Bill Williams' fractals, but where are the real fractals and what do they have to do with it?
And in general, people, how are you going to use fractal theory in trading?
It's a fractal fractal on a chart.compare it to the price, if it looks like it, then trade.
I've been operating with probability density concepts, amplitudes of probability densities etc. for a long time and even wrote and studied the market with such indulgences and not only with them, but with products written in MATLAB; I haven't even heard about your sorcerer.
A sorcerer is a sorcerer :))) He rarely shows up, shows amazing graphs (including how densities move dynamically in sliding windows - how "tails" are stretched out, etc.), then deletes them. My questions/suggestions on PM were followed by only 1 reply: "I have everything, I don't communicate on PM. Just helping those who are suffering".
