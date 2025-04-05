Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 20
A simple script that draws a Barnsley fern
Not bad at all, thanks for the interesting example.
Hello friend, I saw that you have published about A. A. Almazov, I am studying his course, I had to translate it from Russian to Spanish, I wanted to ask you if you are still practicing or have done backtesting, I am in the backtesting part now, I have read the 2 books and the truth is that the levels are very precise, let me know if you want and we can share information.
A. A. Almazov Course