Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The middle picture sticks for about five minutes...
It doesn't look like a fractal. It's a kaleidoscope of sorts.
Here are examples of fractals:
What woodpeckers, and they wrote http://brokers-fx.ru/articles/chto-takoe-fraktalyi-i-kak-ispolzovat-ix-v-torgovle-na-foreks that it's a fractal, but they also write articles. :)
The essence of the idea is not (a fractal in the figure or not), but the identification of the fractal structure of the market (the creation of special algorithms for that) and graphic display of such fractals as indicators of market conditions with the help of your kanvass.
And then on the third...
then to stick for more than an hour:
Happy Holidays to all women!!!
If you drink strong 'kvass', the world will sink into canvas. :)
I suggest the idea for a practical application of canvas and it's a completely new direction.
There's a fractal in the picture. Maybe, based on quotes history (sliding windows) one can calculate their fractal structures and translate them into similar graphical images that will serve as basis for identification of market conditions. It will turn out a peculiar indicator.For example, in physics (of a solid body) by the Fermi's surface one can judge about the state of the material, also one can judge about the state of the market by the fractal images, because as the empirical material accumulates, the language of the images' accordance with the particular market states will be formed.
There was a topic running around here called "radiation indicator" - it looks pretty funny. It seems to be in the articles.
What a bunch of woodpeckers, and they wrote http://brokers-fx.ru/articles/chto-takoe-fraktalyi-i-kak-ispolzovat-ix-v-torgovle-na-foreks that fractal, and they also write articles. :)
The essence of the idea is not (a fractal in the drawing or not), but revealing of the fractal structure of the market (creation of special algorithms for that) and graphical displaying of such fractals as indicators of market conditions with the help of your kanvas possibilities.
Artists and designers do not go much into the terminology accuracy - there is a repetition of image elements, it means a fractal.
If you drink strong 'kvass', the world will sink into canvas. :)
I suggest the idea for a practical application of canvas and it's a completely new direction.
There is a fractal in the picture. Perhaps using the history of quotations (sliding windows) we can calculate their fractal structures and translate them into similar graphical images and identify the market conditions by their appearance. We will obtain a peculiar indicator.For example, in physics (of a solid body) by the Fermi's surface one can judge about the state of the material, also one can judge about the state of the market by the fractal images, because as the empirical material accumulates, the language of the images' accordance with the concrete states of the market will be formed.
Yes, I've been eyeing fractals for a long time too.
Of course not only the price but our whole world can be described by a fractal.
But it seems to me that the formula for this fractal is unrealistic to calculate. Only God can do that. Anyway I don't have enough of it. ))
Clearly structured fractals won't do here.
The shoreline is also considered a fractal. But it is a random fractal structure. It cannot be predicted by modern mathematical methods. The same is with the price.
Everything that is now called fractals in forex is nonsense.
But I personally see a more interesting application of canvas in 3D quotes or something like a heat map.
Something like that:
Such 3D quotes would be much more informative than traditional ones. There will be no need to switch between different TFs in order to understand the bigger picture. Just one general TF which will contain all the information from ticks to all the multi-year history.
I have no blank spots in my understanding of how this can be implemented. Will definitely implement it sometime when I have time. I don't want to talk about it in more detail before the time.
Are you alluding to diffusion or a kind of pressure of the "substance" of the price distribution to where there was less of it before.
Yes, I prefer the wave model, where each point reached by the price becomes a source of waves of amplitude of its probability density, which (all partial waves) are summed over the whole space. At some levels its positive interference occurs - that's consolidation for you.
Yes, I've been eyeing fractals for a long time too.
Of course not only the price, but our whole world can be described by a fractal.
But it seems to me that it is unreal to calculate the formula of this fractal. Only God can do it. Anyway I don't have enough of it. ))
Clearly structured fractals won't do here.
The shoreline is also considered a fractal. But it is a random fractal structure. It cannot be predicted by modern mathematical methods. The same is with the price.
Everything that is now called fractals in forex is nonsense.
But I personally see a more interesting application of canvas in 3D quotes or something like a heat map.
Something like this:
Such 3D quotes would be much more informative than traditional ones. There will be no need to switch between different TFs in order to understand the bigger picture. Just one general TF which will contain all the information from ticks to all the multi-year history.
I have no blank spots in my understanding of how this can be implemented. Will definitely implement it sometime when I have time. I don't want to talk about it in more detail before the time.
Pops!
I've already explained - a fractal is the probability density of a stable, infinitely divisible distribution. That is, whichever slice of the process you take, any sample volume, you will always see a self-similar structure. An example is Brownian motion.
The market is NOT a self-similar structure. Mandelbrot, along with his associates, have deliberately brainwashed sufferers into claiming that trading will be the same on any TF. Crazy lovers have tried to scalp on low TFs... The result - Mandelbrot and his companions are stupidly lining their pockets at the expense of fools. That's it!
Pops!
I've already explained - a fractal is the probability density of a stable, infinitely divisible distribution. That is, whichever slice of the process you take, any sample volume, you will always see a self-similar structure. An example is Brownian motion.
The market is NOT a self-similar structure. Mandelbrot, along with his associates, have deliberately brainwashed sufferers into claiming that trading will be the same on any TF. Crazy lovers have tried to scalp on low TFs... The result - Mandelbrot and his companions are stupidly lining their pockets at the expense of fools. That's it!
The price behaviour on any TF is identical. The lower the TF the more accurate the forecast.