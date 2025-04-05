Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 17
the article does not claim to be original, in particular this Russian version about recurrence plots, which have long been described and have a primary source. But on the whole the topic is interesting.
Maybe Nikolay will draw them in Kanvas, they look cool )
Man, I can't see what to latch on to yet.
I can't see the self-similarity of the price structure.
And, as they say, "all coincidences are coincidental".
I do not want to reject fractals at all, but I am willing to put them on a distant shelf.
:) And you will not. The market, in the classical sense, is not self-similar, I'm already tired of writing about it. Perhaps we need to move to other space-time continuums...
It was not even a small footnote that self-similar structures are difficult to predict, if predicted at all.
the main difficulty is that self-similar doesn't mean identical but similar by some criteria
the most recent fractals:
To see that it really is a fractal, one part of it (to the left of the blue dot) has to be mirrored and superimposed on the right one.
It's like those holograms in the pictures - you have to stare into the nonsense for a long time to see the camel
We already see this in history.
I don't know, my perception is intuitive, not systematic. If you can see similarities, you can continue into the future by mental extrapolation.
Yes, that's what I meant, it doesn't matter which way, as long as it's upside down
last phrases:
These similarities are found quite easily and fairly quickly. But the problem is that we expect, once we find them, the similarity to continue. But as a rule the probability of continuing such similarity is less than 50%.
Apart from the camel I can also see mountains with the word Chelyabinsk, a Father Christmas, a Christmas tree and a bag of presents. :))
These similarities are found quite easily and fairly quickly. But the problem is that we expect, once we find them, the similarities to continue. But, as a rule, the probability of such similarities continuing is less than 50%.
Usually looking for the end of such a structure, in anticipation of a reversal. And the target is always on the centre (the green dot). Doesn't always work, yes, I have to play with stops, re-set. I don't know how to automate either.
The blue dot... yep, color-blind.
not a camel there, yeah, I just remembered that I saw a camel a long time ago :) Didn't even get a good look at that one.
100% camel, the mountains, "Chelyabinsk", Father Christmas, a fir tree, a bag of gifts. I can easily see pictures like that.
If we consider prices as multifractal, we should build their multifractal spectrum. I don't see much point in doing this, as the result only depends on how many and which flops/trends are in the calculation window.
Prices are not a time series with a fixed lag, but rather have continuous time. Therefore it is better to count not with the RS method, but with a method close to Pastuhov's H-volatility. Essentially, this means plotting the sum of the moduli of price gains on the zigzag as a function of the zigzag parameter.