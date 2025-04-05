Fractals, fractal structures, their graphic images + Canvas - page 6
OK.
If we conditionally consider price behavior in a potential pit (flat) to be a fractal and take it as a dogma that one cannot make money on this process (though I'm not sure about it personally) - then there is the only way to make money.
Determine this space-time structure of the market, i.e. the notorious set of energy levels (potential pits) and earn only on transitions (trends) between them.
They are, unfortunately, post factum (on history) identifiable. Kind of like predicting them.
There is an opinion that this structure of levels is predetermined and never changes. I've read this in posts here from people who know about synergetics. Somehow I believe it...
Such a fractal has long been reproduced by Almazov. And I trade on it.
Something on the zigzag or Bill Williams' fractals, but where are the real fractals and what do they have to do with it?
And anyway, people, how are you going to apply fractal theory to trading?
Probably the same way the SB does.
Maxim Romanov:
The market has this too. In essence, the market is designed to distribute funds as evenly as possible between participants.
And if there is no change in the number of participants and the volume of funds, then after a certain number of iterations the funds will become equal. But there is an emission in the market (the currency is always imitated) and the number of participants changes, which prevents the even distribution of funds and each time out of equilibrium.
A fundamental misconception-error (emphasis mine).
