I was thinking 16, too. It's confusing that 16 cores in a single thread is slower than 12.
What is the basis for the idea of 128? Do you use all 64 in optimisation?

Can you elaborate a bit more on this topic ?

 
In single core tests, a 12 core processor will be faster than a 16 core processor. (This is AMD)
(e.g. base core frequency 3.5 vs. 3.7)
Did you get the idea?
 
Yes - thank you.

Personally, I have a number of other considerations when choosing a home machine.

[x] a lot of cores and memory, the machine will run SQL servers (necessary for work).

[x] virtual machines will run on the machine ( for work )

[x] strong disc system , follows from the above , the main part of the disc system is SSD , sata of course also.

[x] the task to buy equipment that would not change the next 10 years or more, so you need to take the top at the moment.

--

There is still a question of choosing Intell or AMD, I'm leaning towards AMD Ryzen.

 
I fully share and apply your philosophy. Especially the last 2 lines)
I noticed that at such a period of time the motherboard or its drivers fly first.

 

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX , now priced at around $7000, price to go on the market is over $5000 :) -------- Beautiful.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO5975WX 32 cores 64 threads = $3,399

-----------------------------

more or less acceptable

AMD Ryzen Threadripper3960X, 3.8 GHz, 24 cores, 48 threads, up to 4.5 GHz, sTRX4 = 81k rbl, on amazon price 1099.99$

AMD Ryzen Threadripper2990WX 32 cores 64 threads, upto 4.2GHz =69k rubles


---

CPU Socket sTR4

Gigabyte TRX40 AORUS XTREME review found about 60 thousand rubles

ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme review ( from 86k ---- to 127k )

 

in my opinion it's better to buy 2 maximum ryzen, they will be up to date, tredripper will be obsolete in 2 years already, and who will need them?

In mql, tredrippers have no advantages at all.

 
lynxntech #:

in my opinion it's better to buy 2 maximum ryzen, they will be relevant, tredripper will be obsolete in 2 years already, and who will need them?

In mql, tredrippers have no advantages at all.

And for optimisation it may be better to have more cores + sufficient memory of course ?
You can probably get a better understanding of the difference between Threadripper and regular Ryzen.

p.s.

According to the article Threadripper is the same as Ryzen but with more cores and threads.



 
server and semi-server, for optimisation they have no advantages at all, the only thing is that they are in the same case.

 
For example, you can compare approximately the same processors


1) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (BOX) - 73 999 rubles; AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (Tray) - 68 400 rubles. 32 cores 64 threads OVERVIEW

2) AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX 32 cores 64 threads , Up to 4.2GHz = 69 thousand rubles OVERVIEW


--

the price is about the same

you can argue for a long time, looking at the aftermarket, I'll go with a regular ryzen.

