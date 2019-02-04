Strategies that work - page 20
Well, not a coin, a cube with one of its sides slightly heavier (like a trend). Except that the thrower can at any moment make the other facet heavier (trend change). How do you guess this moment?
What a mess in the head - complete lack of understanding of the trading process! The impression is that the colleague lives in his dreams and does not see anything around him...
Look at these examples at your leisure ( when you wake up ): Profitable Expert Advisor...
The point is that you don't have to guess anything :) Let him change it however he wants. The Grail is indifferent, that is, doesn't care.
We cannot be led astray - we don't care where we go (c) :)
I only saw a programme that supposedly makes money in the tester on a very small number of trades. No real account, demo is hidden, the statistics fold is not shown, the account is 1 month old. In the market your EA is not bought, apparently they see the same thing I do. About EAs, here's a 40 minute tester Graal for you:
Minimal drawdowns, no grids, no martin, no snot down (1) and other stuff. A dream...
So it turns out that you understand the process for exactly 1 month, are afraid to put your program on the real and want to make money by selling tests. Although, if at least 1 sale occurs, then the ratio of profit / drawdown will tend to infinity, also a method, although it has nothing to do with trading ...
How about this method? If there are no grails, then you need to train your eyes and brain)
Rewind and draw the same picture on the trend. If price is in a horizontal channel, it almost doesn't matter how you go in.
between 538 and 566 trades why the green snot is not a drawdown or is it a martingale or just a loss and it is added noodles learn to wipe your ears
There's a chart of funds clearly following the balance, whata martingale...
It's a 4k down spurt on the 3rd of January. If you were trading you would certainly remember it. You've got 5 of those snotty things on 34 entries. I got one on 700. Then, what are you talking about, show me the "statistics" tab of the account, the demo is closer to reality anyway than the pictures from the tester. In the meantime, all you have is unsubstantiated arrogance.
You have clearly formed it in ten or twelve years.
I've made 4 profitable deals with megalot on the demo. ))) Probably, I lost the deposit on the fifth one, but I made a screenshot.
And no confusion in your head. )))
Since we are discussing a strategy that works, I would like to ask you to consider one
I have a buy position at P0.0022215.
The problem is that there is a bot on top that puts a buy at P0.0022216
I move it and in 5 seconds it goes to P0.0022217
and so on.
The problem is that there is a bot at the top that puts a buy at P0.0022216, I have to move it in 5 seconds and P0.0022217 and so on.