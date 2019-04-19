Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 8
A successful trader is looking for investors, not padawans, so what's the point of reading the brainwashing excerpts of some Prival?
a successful trader looking for investors? that's ridiculous. and you're as far as Moscow.
i didn't intend for it to be that way )) it's clear from the first word that an amazing dive into the world of evil awaits you .successful. trader. investors. not funny.
Well, this success story is repeated by everyone, I can find another 5 people who used to be successful and then started either teaching or looking for investors.
he was interesting because he was mathematically "savvy", he used to teach at the institute, and in his posts there is a method (scientifically sound and probably defended by a dissertation?) that describes how to determine a random process in 5 pages
I'll look it up tonight, I don't have the internet right now.
He was famous back in the 90s with a story about a latrine covered with copyright certificates.
he could at least talk about straight pines instead of amazing curves. It would affect the subconsciousness of future customers better.
even this video was mediocre
:)))
I think it's my neighbour from Zhukovsky...
He's a clever man, of course - but he's as stiff as a child. "Fluffy quotes" - that's all there is to know about him :)))
Alexander, your "thinning of the quotes" looks even "cooler". IMHO.
:)))) Maybe so... We're all worth each other here :)))
I would love to read a textbook like this.)
Read this one for starters. It will be enough to sift the nonsense from the essence. There is no mention of the normal distribution. SB in general is usually built from the +1 and -1 increments.
In general, use google, it works wonders)
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Случайное_блуждание
Let me give you the definition.
Here:
Random walk is the process of moving some body in which the increments form a stable, infinitely divisible probability distribution (normal, among other things).
If there is no drift, it is fundamentally impossible to make money.
If there is a drift (drift of the beginning of a reference point or any MA), it is possible to make profit.
Increments in the market do not form a stable, infinitely divisible distribution, and therefore the process of price change does not belong to the class of SB.
I've said it all.