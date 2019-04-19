Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 13

there are no studs in the SB)
 
Vizard_:

Thank you. Still, what type of distribution can the price be attributed to? This one?

 

The task gets harder.)

 
Novaja:

I would say that the first(left) chart is more like SB and the second(right) is the price chart.

 
sibirqk:


May I ask what was the motivation?

 
Novaja:

Intuition

 
Novaja:

The task gets harder.)

For me, it looks like both are prices
 
Roman Kutemov:
Nah, one is definitely not the price, but they are similar)

 
Novaja:

Then the second one is the price
 
Roman Kutemov:
May I ask why?

