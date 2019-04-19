Can the SB chart be distinguished from the price chart? - page 13
Thank you. Still, what type of distribution can the price be attributed to? This one?
The task gets harder.)
I would say that the first(left) chart is more like SB and the second(right) is the price chart.
May I ask what was the motivation?
Intuition
The task gets harder.)
Both look like prices to me
Nah, one is definitely not the price, but they are similar)
Then the second price is
May I ask why?