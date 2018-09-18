Independent work by two advisers - page 8
How do I know what SHOULD be in your EA?
If only ONE order should open, it is certainly an error, and a programmer's error. I do not see any glitch in the terminal. I have never had more than one order open if I have only one.
But you should call the expert - what does he have to say about it? I am very interested to hear what he has to say about "glitches in the tester". When authoritative forum users (say, fxsaber) tell about glitches, they always show a concrete proof of error. I have never found any glitches in the tester, at most in the Standard Library.
Here, I'd like to see proof of these "glitches" - not from you, Zvezdochet, but from the developer. It looks like he was quite inexperienced.
My brain is already glitching. I ask questions to broaden my horizons. A man from the Society for the Protection of Developers began to defend the innocent programmer, for whom I have squeezed a couple of hundred dollars. Let's assume that I am the one who did not understand the tester. It is better to continue the topic of double sessions - it is much more interesting!
I'll let him know that you only trust him to write. I don't have any more questions.
If only ONE order should be opened ( I wonder if I had an epiphany !!! ) - then it is surely an error, and a programmer's error, too. ( Zhora!!! What are you saying? It is all the fault of the strategy tester, enemies, bloggers, spammers, scanners, printers, sprinters and their spinners! That's it! That's it !)
Here's an order to send it on a freelance - I will tell him that you just trust him to write. Further questions are not for me.
I am a pretty good EA writer myself, I have posted my code more than once, and I am interested in the moment of two orders. Now I am more than sure that it is an error in the Expert Advisor itself. The executor was just not qualified enough.
And it is strange that you are trying so hard to "cover" him, because of him you have lost money and did not get an Expert Advisor. I'd like to talk to him in an open forum - the claim that this is a "tester bug" is serious, and needs careful consideration and referral to MetaQuotes.
Basically, I'm still inclined to think that you've fallen for a " grail tester" who's just scammed you for extra money. But the oddity of your behaviour also raises questions.
Basically, I'm still inclined to think that you've fallen for a "grail tester" who's just scammed you for extra money. But, the strangeness of your behaviour also raises questions.
I even contacted Service Desk with a proposal that if the arbitration is in my direction, they charge a commission from the developer. But I was told that maybe we will consider your proposal and meanwhile --- .... bye. I know I got caught up in the grail seller. I was advised to buy the specials at $50,000. I've raised $499 so far, and they're gonna look at me like I'm a big shot!
Yes, that's clear. But rules are rules, and you were charged a commission in full compliance with them.
But your persistent "covering up" for a performer who talks about "glitches in the tester" is extremely surprising to me, and makes me suspicious. Well, see for yourself...
What happens if I tell you who it is? Do I get a refund? Will they stop charging me for it?
If we switch it off and wait an hour, we can go back to the same port. But the question is not about that, but about WHAT I understand by the word PORT.
