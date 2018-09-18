Independent work by two advisers - page 5
a common glitch,
when two sessions are started by mistake(on the UPU) and two identical terminals are running. That's when the fun begins.
You don't need any drafters. The developer should do it)) with the client. If the client cannot write a satisfactory assignment themselves, they should budget for it and sit down with the developer. But it should be the same developer who will write the assessor, not an external one.
It's not the VPS's fault, it's the VPS's logins on different ports. You can start an independent session from each port.
Most likely incorrect setting of connection to VPS.
But even in this case. If there are two Expert Advisors launched on one magik, the second one will double positions/orders and one of them will be late with closing of positions. But anyway they will work only on their own magician.
what does this have to do with the problem the topic asks?
how can "two VPS sessions" cause the EA to stop distinguishing "their" orders?
and i couldn't find an article on this topic in your "Publications" profile.
The issue raised BEFOREhand is one that everyone can face, regardless of orders and whether it is relevant or not. I, for instance, am very interested in the subject.
The screenshots I posted were also sent by a friend of mine and he is also interested in this topic.
I know it in practice. I have a VDS running Debian.
I can connect to his desktop from multiple ports, and on each port to start an independent session.
I wanted to ask you about ports and WHAT they are? I have no VPS VDS VPN VPA ............. I have a few ports on my laptop where the modem is connected. Sometimes one port work for a week and then the ISP does not let into the network to exit. Connect the modem to another port and go online again. In a week it is again not allowed into the network provider and I again switch the modem to another port and normally. But the different sessions is news about interesting, I all the time on video tutorials about VPS connection emphasize....... pay attention to the correct disconnection from the VPS so what is this topic DIFFERENT PORTS ?
If you do not administer, then do not fill your head with all sorts of crap. I for example talked about remote desktop connection via VNC. Do you need it?
And different ports, they are used everywhere on the network. For example you access this site via httpL on ports 80, or 8080, https (ssl) 443. And what's up with your provider and what ports he's allocated is known only to him and his clients.
My provider didn't give me any ports. By ports, I mean the slot in my laptop where I insert the modem. I have three such slots ( or ports??) on my laptop. On one of connectors I leave in the Internet within a week. Then the provider does not allow me to use the Internet from this plug. The inscription UNUSABLE PORT lights up and then I plug the same modem in another slot on the same laptop. I accessed internet for a week. Then there is also no internet access and I get the same modem on the same laptop in another slot and it works again. From a technical point of view for me is wedged in the head of misunderstanding. I have a three-pronged plug in the socket. What difference does it make which socket I'm gonna put the plug in?
