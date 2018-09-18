Independent work by two advisers - page 12
Vladislav Andruschenko:
Так переписка только в фрилансе может быть. За остальную переписку вне сервиса банят.
Contact Freelance with this question .
What's the tester got to do with it?
Yes, in the flow of real quotes.
I must have been hallucinating .........matrix is all my fault................Aibolit gave me the wrong wheels - a Chinese fake . And that's why (above left) when an EA is installed on GBP CAD the EA opens GBP JPY
You have charts open like a hair on your head. See if there's a GBPJPY that has an EA hanging on it that opened these positions.
Not my question. According to him, it was the tester that was glitching and he was fine.
Oh, yeah? Then a portrait of the hero in the studio!!! Or at least a private message to me.
Oh, yeah? Then a portrait of the hero in the studio!!! Or at least give it to me in person.
I've already offered it to him several times. And, judging by a heap of inconsistencies (such as the correspondence on mails.ru that has not been saved, but the presence of a commission in Freelance) - Zvezdochet himself does not distinguish his lie from the real facts. That is why he keeps the name of the performer a secret - it seems very likely that the performer has nothing to do with Freelance at all.
What sort of disassembly is needed? Already disassembled, if the tester glitches, then the EA glitches. The tester is not glitchy.
I've already written it NEO . What will I get for revealing the name? I have asked these questions here on the thread, but I have received no answer, as if you did not see my questions. I quoted him, why are there no debriefings? As for grfikoff, I'll show you a soapbox. But I put it on GBP CAD (as seen in the screenshot).
I saw it, and quite clearly answered it.
The author's name is needed to clearly explain what the "tester glitch" is - because this is a very, very serious error, and the developer should only be accused of that when we have a specific code and a reproducible situation. And not the list of two orders opened at the same time. Everyone is interested in fixing this bug. But I'm getting more and more convinced that there is no bug. And moreover, I doubt very much that there is this very NEO...