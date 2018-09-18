Independent work by two advisers - page 7

New comment
 
Zvezdochet:

These are the glitches, but of course it's all the tester's fault.

I didn't see any glitches. I saw a list of trades, all pretty normal.

What are the glitches?

 
Georgiy Merts:

I didn't see any glitches. I saw a list of trades, which were fine.

What are the "glitches"?

Pbg yt ghji`k injkb / Crbye gjdnjhyj
Files:
epfru.zip  733 kb
 
Zvezdochet:

If three of the same Bay 1.67735 is OK for you, it's not for me

 
After the stop loss I double the lot and do it every time until the take is triggered. With such a matrix as in the screenshot I need a fantastic spase deposit
 

You're saying that only a crazy person doubles the lot after the stop. Call it crazy and let's drop the subject. It was closed six months ago.

 
What's the problem - an extra session on the UPU or is the EA glitchy?
[Deleted]  
Zvezdochet:

If three of the same Bay 1.67735 is normal for you, it is not for me

Three buy ones are opened at the same time, apparently, because the Expert Advisor has no limitations on the number of open positions. Or there is no limit on the number of open positions on one interval candlestick. Probably, the price marked your so-called "price level" three times in one minute. What does your TOR say?

Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - MetaTrader 5
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Торговая деятельность в платформе связана с формированием и отсылкой рыночных и отложенных ордеров для исполнения брокером, а также с управлением текущими позициями путем их модификации или закрытия. Платформа позволяет удобно просматривать торговую историю на счете, настраивать оповещения о событиях на рынке и многое другое. Открытие позиций...
 
Zvezdochet:

If for you three of the same Bay 1.67735 is normal, for me it is not

How do I know what MUST be in your EA?

If only ONE order should open, it is certainly an error, and a programmer's error. I have not seen any glitch in the terminal. I have never had more than one order open if I have only one.

But you should call the expert - what does he have to say about it? I am very interested to hear what he has to say about "glitches in the tester". When authoritative forum users (say, fxsaber) tell about glitches, they always show a concrete proof of error. I have never found any glitches in the tester, at most in the Standard Library.

Here, I'd like to see proof of these "glitches" - not from you, Zvezdochet, but from the developer. It looks like he was very inexperienced.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
What's the problem - an extra session on the UPU or is the EA glitchy?
Yes, my brain is already glitching. To broaden my horizons I ask questions of interest . The man from the Society for the Protection of Developers began to defend the innocent programmer, for which I have squeezed out a couple of hundred dollars. Let's believe that I do not understand the tester. It is better to continue the topic of double sessions - it is much more interesting!
 
The double sessions have nothing to do with the strategy tester.
The double trades in the tester, on the other hand, are a problem.
But it is impossible to say unequivocally who is to blame. After all, there is no TK and no Expert Advisor.
What is the point of this topic?
12345678910111213
New comment