Independent work by two advisers - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
These are the glitches, but of course it's all the tester's fault.
I didn't see any glitches. I saw a list of trades, all pretty normal.
What are the glitches?
I didn't see any glitches. I saw a list of trades, which were fine.
What are the "glitches"?
If three of the same Bay 1.67735 is OK for you, it's not for me
You're saying that only a crazy person doubles the lot after the stop. Call it crazy and let's drop the subject. It was closed six months ago.
If three of the same Bay 1.67735 is normal for you, it is not for me
Three buy ones are opened at the same time, apparently, because the Expert Advisor has no limitations on the number of open positions. Or there is no limit on the number of open positions on one interval candlestick. Probably, the price marked your so-called "price level" three times in one minute. What does your TOR say?
If for you three of the same Bay 1.67735 is normal, for me it is not
How do I know what MUST be in your EA?
If only ONE order should open, it is certainly an error, and a programmer's error. I have not seen any glitch in the terminal. I have never had more than one order open if I have only one.
But you should call the expert - what does he have to say about it? I am very interested to hear what he has to say about "glitches in the tester". When authoritative forum users (say, fxsaber) tell about glitches, they always show a concrete proof of error. I have never found any glitches in the tester, at most in the Standard Library.
Here, I'd like to see proof of these "glitches" - not from you, Zvezdochet, but from the developer. It looks like he was very inexperienced.
What's the problem - an extra session on the UPU or is the EA glitchy?