Independent work by two advisers - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you don't go on about the double session, i.e. you're sure that's not the case, then you need a code. Without the code you can think of many different reasons.
If there are such double trades in the tester, then of course it's all about the EA and then it's a scarecrow with this EA.
I had to click yes to have the code. What the hell do I need it for? OK with the commission ..... What if I put such a matrix on the real? Or you'll also say: "Everything will be all right on the real account" Well, then buy yourself a matrix on your account.
If it doesn't even work properly in the tester, it definitely won't work properly in the account.
If it doesn't even work properly in the tester, it certainly won't work properly in the account.
I presented the specific facts in the screenshots . Who does not see the matrix on the screenshots contact NEO .
That's right. It starts with Neo, Morpheus...
You didn't present the facts - you presented the opening of two orders at the same time. But, it's not a "concrete fact of error", as opening two orders is quite common for many EAs.
The specific fact is the code that provides for opening one order, while the terminal opens two. This has not been shown. Also we haven't shown the name of executor which would confirm that we have a bug in the tester which is opening two orders instead of the requested one.
Who are you after that?
Balabolic.
I think it would be better to talk about double sessions. I have no idea what to do! How to change the history in the Strategy Tester to set the EA for a couple of years back? But I got it since May this year and it does not care about the date settings at the bottom left in the tester. I called alps and they told me to set the number of bars to all nines. Nothing happened. Then they told me to delete the "histori" folder. I did it and the EA does not work at all! I had to download the terminal again. What a hedgehog. I asked them "The system runs smoothly on 2000" I told them HOW. They said again, delete the folder "histori" - in short, it is a vicious circle.
Put a bigger number in the terminal settings, then press the home key on the chart to swap the bars. If this is not enough, then Main Menu - Tools - Quotes Archive - Download.
That's right. It starts with Neo, Morpheus...
You didn't present the facts - you presented the opening of two orders at the same time. But, it's not a "specific fact of error", as opening two orders is quite common for many EAs.
The specific fact is the code that provides for opening one order, while the terminal opens two. This has not been shown. Also we haven't shown the name of executor which would confirm that we have a bug in the tester which is opening two orders instead of the requested one.
Who are you after that?
You are a fool.
So he will say that he did not say such a thing about the glitch in the strategy. Correspondence has not kept. So long ago he would have dropped the court. For there to be a code, you need to press yes. So you press it and get it for yourself.
all correspondence of all work should remain in your profile section - Freelance - Customer
I'm curious. What is this $ 500 performer who says the glitches in the tester and does not fix it.
Put a bigger number in the terminal settings, then press the home key on the chart to swap the bars. If this is not enough, then Main menu - Tools - Quotes archive - Download.
If about the circled bars . I did . I downloaded the quote archive .
all correspondence of all work should remain in your profile section - Freelance - Customer
I'm curious. What is this $500 performer who talks about glitches in the tester and does not fix it.
We've been e-mailing each other.