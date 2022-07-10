ePayments - everything? - page 39

Ivan Pochta:
It's like the Siamese twins separated... On paper yes, but in fact do you believe it yourself? Just handed someone a business trough? :)
Of course I don't.
I mean it's unlikely that epayments will be unblocked along with dsx.
Every "office" is on its own now.....
 
The problems are shared and are being dealt with together.
Problems are shared and they are sorted out together.

There was a reply from DSX support in the chat room

someone must have asked directly

How long did it take them to "sort it out"?
 
Did you think they would answer that in the chat room? Are you serious...?

Not in chat, when they sent messages to everyone from DSX, someone asked dsx support about ePayments and here is the answer. Although, if something is about legal issues, support might just not know anything. Or they're not allowed to answer. Strange though, the director of both is the same. Could have said something to users

 
They have the same people in support :) Office is common, the office is the same. They have different legal persons. And they pretend they don't know anything :)

Ivan Pochta:

They have the same people in support :) The office is common, the office is the same. The legal persons are different. And they pretend they don't know anything :)

They're changing the website, cut off input and output for now.

https://blog.epayments.com/update-on-improvement-plan-progress/

New post

Update on improvement plan progress
  • 2020.03.26
  • blog.epayments.com
We would like to start by saying that we hope everyone is keeping safe and healthy during these incredibly tough times. Our team is continuing to work hard to put in place the necessary improvements and bring ePayments’ services back online. We’ve made further progress. We...
https://blog.epayments.com/update-on-improvement-plan-progress/

