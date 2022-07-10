ePayments - everything? - page 39
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's like the Siamese twins separated... On paper yes, but in fact do you believe it yourself? Just handed someone a business trough? :)
Of course I don't believe it.
Problems are shared and they are sorted out together.
There was a reply from DSX support in the chat room
someone must have asked directly
There was a reply from DSX support in the chat room
someone must have asked directly.
Did you think they would answer that in the chat room? Are you serious...?
Did you think they would answer that in a chat room? Are you serious...?
Not in chat, when they sent messages to everyone from DSX, someone asked dsx support about ePayments and here is the answer. Although, if something is about legal issues, support might just not know anything. Or they're not allowed to answer. Strange though, the director of both is the same. Could have said something to users
Not in chat, when messages were sent to everyone from DSX, someone asked dsx support about ePayments and here is the answer. Although, if something is about legal issues, support may just not know anything. Or they're not allowed to answer. Strange though, the director of both is the same. He could have said something to users.
They have the same people in support :) Office is common, the office is the same. They have different legal persons. And they pretend they don't know anything :)
They have the same people in support :) The office is common, the office is the same. The legal persons are different. And they pretend they don't know anything :)
They're changing the website, cut off input and output for now.
https://blog.epayments.com/update-on-improvement-plan-progress/
New post
https://blog.epayments.com/update-on-improvement-plan-progress/
New post