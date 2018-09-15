The "Service Desk" section has disappeared - page 19
The next step is to ban the unwanted. Personally, I was banned for my last appeal to the truth.
apply OOP approach -> inherit and propagate multiple times, then dump in another trench-module via a template method of a template class, then there won't be enough bans on you in banomem ))))
Your call was not to remove threads with politics, flooding and blatant disrespect for some community users. It's not a matter of being "disrespectful", it's a matter of you repeatedly breaking the rules of the forum.
You can speak your truth on social media. But here, please do good for the technical community or just don't break the rules.
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.08.09 15:28
Create separate threads with full descriptions, please. No need to add everything in one thread.
Involve other forum members to deal with the situation first.
Try to describe the problem as fully as possible, attach logs, screenshots, code examples, etc. The main thing is not to play ping-pong, when only at 5-10 step of questions/answers you gather enough materials to analyze the situation and reproduce it.
Any technical problem must have an answer to the question "can it be reproduced". If there is no answer, then there is a high probability that the query will fail.
Unfortunately, we can no longer deal with the massive and ever increasing volume of poorly qualified queries and blatantly educational questions.
Our staff are not trading or programming teachers.
Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.08.15 13:56
It was precisely because of the number of people who suddenly felt that our employees should spend their time answering questions about everything and everyone that we closed the public listserv. Service Desk has turned into a global madness. Don't forget that we serve the whole world, not just the Russian-speaking part.
There is a huge amount of searchable information on this site. We did our job, and in 7 languages. Now it's up to everyone to spend their time searching for answers to their questions.
Technical issues should be dealt with in a public forum so that every decision has a shoulder effect. Working with technical issues with 1:1 leverage in a closed service desk is economically unprofitable for any company with economies of scale (100-1000 clients is not scale).
Now we are fundamentally changing the service processes on the site and automating everything we can.
Unfortunately, some of the old processes which used to be done manually have been put on hold for a while.
What do we automate and redo?
Critics:
Administration - replace the screenshots in the servicedesk section so that inexperienced users are not confused. The screenshots in the service desk are an example of a request that has nothing to do with financial matters.
Afternoon!
Strangely done somehow.... and did not understand how it should work: for each question to create a new topic (if yes, how to create it) or ask a question through "new comment" (if yes, in which section of the forum)
So, in essence:
I need to move a working terminal to a new PC, this has raised 2 questions:
Tell me, have you asked such questions to the dept? where should they be solved in error and service in general?
I will try to answer your questions:
1. a new topic is created with the New topic button
1. the broker provides access to the account. And the terminals are free.
2. Yes. To do this, save the profile in your old terminal and upload it in the new terminal