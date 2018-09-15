The "Service Desk" section has disappeared - page 19

New comment
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The next step is to ban the unwanted. Personally, I was banned for my last appeal to the truth.

Ahhhh, read some of our esteemed forum members here. I think I got a 10-year firing squad, too. But Volchanskiy won't be intimidated by the plushies!

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Ahhhh, read some of our esteemed forum members here. I think I got a 10-year firing squad, too. But Volchansky won't be intimidated by plushies!

apply OOP approach -> inherit and propagate multiple times, then dump in another trench-module via a template method of a template class, then there won't be enough bans on you in banomem ))))

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The next step is to ban the unwanted. Personally, I was banned for my last call for truth.

Your call was not to remove threads with politics, flooding and blatant disrespect for some community users. It's not a matter of being "disrespectful", it's a matter of you repeatedly breaking the rules of the forum.

You can speak your truth on social media. But here, please do good for the technical community or just don't break the rules.

 
and so!, I haven't figured it out yet
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

The next step is to ban the unwanted. Personally, I was banned for my last call for the truth.

What truth?
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Service Desk" section is gone

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.08.09 15:28

Create separate threads with full descriptions, please. No need to add everything in one thread.

Involve other forum members to deal with the situation first.

Try to describe the problem as fully as possible, attach logs, screenshots, code examples, etc. The main thing is not to play ping-pong, when only at 5-10 step of questions/answers you gather enough materials to analyze the situation and reproduce it.

Any technical problem must have an answer to the question "can it be reproduced". If there is no answer, then there is a high probability that the query will fail.


Unfortunately, we can no longer deal with the massive and ever increasing volume of poorly qualified queries and blatantly educational questions.

Our staff are not trading or programming teachers.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Service Desk has disappeared

Renat Fatkhullin, 2018.08.15 13:56

It was precisely because of the number of people who suddenly felt that our employees should spend their time answering questions about everything and everyone that we closed the public listserv. Service Desk has turned into a global madness. Don't forget that we serve the whole world, not just the Russian-speaking part.

There is a huge amount of searchable information on this site. We did our job, and in 7 languages. Now it's up to everyone to spend their time searching for answers to their questions.

Technical issues should be dealt with in a public forum so that every decision has a shoulder effect. Working with technical issues with 1:1 leverage in a closed service desk is economically unprofitable for any company with economies of scale (100-1000 clients is not scale).


Now we are fundamentally changing the service processes on the site and automating everything we can.

Unfortunately, some of the old processes which used to be done manually have been put on hold for a while.


What do we automate and redo?

  1. Vendor registration
  2. Publication of products, including updates. Automatic updates have already been allowed.
  3. Publishing in kodobase
  4. Freelance arbitrage
  5. Improving processes across the board and making them clearer


Critics:

  • To understand reality, you need to be able to get into the position of each side (2-3 sides at least) rather than cementing yourself in your personal position
  • the "i'm owed", "somebody else has to do something", "it has to work like this" modes are usually wrong when you look at reality from above
  • always consider the economics of processes and economies of scale
  • the distribution of free benefits cannot last forever. in the IT sphere a feast of freebies has been created, leading to the error of perception of a whole generation "in the sphere of XXX everything must be free".
  • listen to the explanations - they are correct, reasonable and valid
  • we have statistics and experience - we know what we're doing
  • We're doing fine, thank you.

 

Administration - replace the screenshots in the servicedesk section so that inexperienced users are not confused. The screenshots in the service desk are an example of a request that has nothing to do with financial matters.

Service Desk

 

Afternoon!

Strangely done somehow.... and did not understand how it should work: for each question to create a new topic (if yes, how to create it) or ask a question through "new comment" (if yes, in which section of the forum)

So, in essence:

I need to move a working terminal to a new PC, this has raised 2 questions:


1) how to properly transfer the keys,as the broker only provides one terminal on a loaner basis.
2) can i transfer the tags made on the charts in mt5 terminal on the old PC to the new PC (not by hand :))
 
klavenok_1803:

Afternoon!

Strangely done somehow.... and did not understand how it should work: for each question to create a new topic (if yes, how to create it) or ask a question through "new comment" (if yes, in which section of the forum)

So, in essence:

I need to move the work terminal to a new PC, this has raised 2 questions:


1) how to properly transfer the keys,as the broker only provides one terminal on a loaner basis.
2) Can I transfer the tags on the charts in MT5 terminal on the old PC to the new PC (not by hand:)).


Tell me, have you asked such questions to the dept? where should they be solved in error and service in general?


I will try to answer your questions:


1. a new topic is created with the New topic button


1. the broker provides access to the account. And the terminals are free.

2. Yes. To do this, save the profile in your old terminal and upload it in the new terminal


1...121314151617181920
New comment