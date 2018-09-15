The "Service Desk" section has disappeared - page 20
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vladislav Andruschenko
It looks a little different for me.
But I understood that the theme can be added through the profile.
1. "Otkritie-broker provides 1 copy of mt5 trading terminal free of charge. There is a monthly fee for each subsequent terminal.
(can't make a screenshot of the popup, unfortunately)
https://open-broker.ru/trading
So the question arises: how to move it correctly, as I have 1 account and I want to use 1 terminal without any extra charges.
2. It's a bit scary... Are you sure that by saving the profile, the tags will be saved?
(just a lot of them and don't want to lose them)
1. "Otkritie-Broker provides 1 copy of the mt5 trading terminal free of charge. A monthly fee is charged for each subsequent terminal.
(unfortunately, I cannot make a screenshot of the pop-up window)
https://open-broker.ru/trading
I wonder how they keep track of running multiple terminals. If it's from different i-connections, ok. But what about one connection?
The question is not for you, it's rhetorical.
I wonder how they keep track of multiple terminals starting up. If it's from different I.P. connections, fine. But if it's just one terminal?
The question is not for you, it's rhetorical.