I've already shown you the Jupeak)
and asked: how do you explain it?
why is the last zyupik small?
So that those who can't count in their head can distinguish between five-digit quotes and the four-digit ones they are used to. Such people can't count in their heads to convert five-digit quotes into four-digit ones. So, they are shown them visually. But the point did not become a pip. (But what if the fifth digit were highlighted in colour, not in size? Not a pip? Already a colour?)
That's it, I've moved on from the useless discussion.
Point = Point(), _Point
Show a pip in mql.
Not a formula.
UPD. i suggest introducing a zyupik. This would be the half-point of the psyuk. The psyuk, in turn, would be a half-pip, which in turn would represent one hundredth of the last digit of the quote.
Don't mix up the points with the Money Management Regulations, or IM in common parlance... And the half-flop turns out to be the half-rule of money management. ))))))))))))
I do not know if this is relevant, but if you do Expert Advisor with Wizard (just in case), it is exactlyif ((digits==5) || (digits==3)) there, and it is in the base class, which was unexpected to me. I.e. in the standard EA and Expert Advisor Wizard mean that a point is four digits, despite the Point() documentation. The Point() documentation does not have this, but the standard delivery implies that the euro point is 4 digits and the yen point is 2.
not exactly so -- the introduction ofif ((digits==5) || (digits==3)) implies that the input parameters in pips will be entered by the user in a 4-digit quotation -- and if the instrument quotation is 5-digit, then these parameters will be automatically increased by a factor of 10.
this has no effect on interpretation of the term "pip".
i.e. addingif ((digits==5) || (digits==3)) does NOT lead to the conclusion that "1 point = 0.0001 at 5-digit quoting" -- at 5-digit quoting "1 point = 0.00001" -- at 4-digit quoting "1 point = 0.0001"
p.s. By the way, if you enterif ((digits==5) || (digits==3)) without appeal, you have to make the type of input parameter in points fractional.
Please elaborate, I do not understand the meaning of the last character.
ps. and then how to interpret the phrase from@Andrey F. Zelinsky
A pip is sometimes confused with the smallest unit of change in a quote, i.e. thetick size.
who is it? and how can it be confused?)
SYMBOL_POINT
Single point value
double
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
Minimum price change
double
These are sometimes confused, which is what it says. And what they call a pip is the same as calling an EA an owl.
This can cause a sort of dissonance in a reasonable intellect - how come that owl is on the chart, and it's not working... Well, it was hung up - the bird died.
A pip is the smallest possible change in price. For example for the Eurobucks, a pip = 0.00001. For Bitcoin, it is even many hundreds of times smaller.
I wrote the difference above. That's exactly what wikipedia says about your case - you are confusing a point with the smallest price change.
I wrote the difference above. That's exactly what wikipedia says about your case - you're confusing the point with the minimum price change.
Prükt and there is a minimum price
item (economy)
Point(fromLatin.punctum"point"; slangpips fromEng.pip - percentage in point"corresponding percentage") ineconomics is a minimum change in an indicator when no smaller changes are foreseen for that indicator. One pip corresponds to a single change in the latest published figure of an indicator. Pips measure fluctuations of prices,quotations ofsecurities andcurrencieson exchanges[1].
For example, if a figure is published with two decimal places, one pip would represent a change of 0.01. A price change from 30.15 to 30.25 can be interpreted as an increase of 10 points. Alternately, 100 pips is referred to as a figure. In other words, a 100 pips growth (USD 1) from 30.15 to 31.15 = one figure increase.
Measuring in pips allows to compare more quickly the changes of close indicators with different dimensions. For example, the price change of a currency from 1.2345 to 1.2343 and of anindex from 9876 to 9874 are quite comparable - prices decreased by 2 points.
This is just from Wikipedia.
The magnitude of the point != the size of the minimum price change. These are two different indicators.
There are matches in the shop - points. But they can only be sold in boxes - minimal change.