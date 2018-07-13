Older items - page 2
I even think this was used on MT4 versions < 600
http://forex-ratings.ru/forex-brokers/4digits-forex-brokers.php
And what, I don't know about 4-digit brokers, post to what? They' ve all been 4-digit for a long time.
They are all 4-digit even now.
I was surprised to see that the EUN accounts on the website are also written as 4-digit, but the quotes in the terminal are 5-digit.
What they write on the site, no one cares. They write zero spreads there too.) They are interested in the real terminal.
The confusion arose because the term "point" most traders mean 0.0001 for major instruments (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY). In MQL4 and MQL5, a point is the minimum unit of a symbol price, obtained by the Point() function. As a result, the programmer writes - 5 * Point() expecting to receive 5 points, but on 5-unit accounts, he or she receives 0.5 points.
The check provided by the topicstarter works only in particular cases. It cannot be used universally. The way out is to allow the user to choose which points they have in mind when setting up an EA. If we are referring to the "old" points on instruments with the accuracy of 5 digits, the Expert Advisor must multiply the values of all parameters relating to points by 10. If we mean the "new" points or instruments with the accuracy of 4 digits, do not do anything. That is, this must be controlled by the user himself, while the Expert Advisor only multiplies or does not multiply the values depending on the action option specified by the user.
It's the programmer who doesn't like to read the help )) There is a
SYMBOL_POINT
Value of a single point
и
SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE
Minimum price change
But I calculate in Value_in_currency_deposit / 1_lot, this is the most universal way. Here is a snippet
Unfortunately, I don't understand what you're trying to say. How does minimum price change(not measurement) relate to the problem at hand?
This is the value to be considered as the point
Which one? The price change? So in euros it is equal to the value returned by Point().
