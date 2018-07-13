Older items - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
and how you make orders)ps. Although I see that all of you are Russian speakers.
That's what Andrei says.
But if they suddenly introduce another division, and quotes from five-digit to six-digit, are we going to make up a new name? Point-pip-decip-decip-santipipip-milip-micro-pip, etc. And when will all the nanopips run out? Shall we move on to dividing into atoms?
A clause is a clause everywhere. And the value of its value does not change its name.
That's what Andrei says.
But what if they suddenly introduce another division, and quotes from five-digit to six-digit, are we going to invent a new name? Point-pip-decip-decip-santipipip-milip-micro-pip, etc. And when will all the nanopips run out? Shall we move on to dividing into atoms?
A point is a point everywhere. And the value of its value does not change its name.
From the beginning, I'm not talking about a point, I'm talking about a pip.
how do you explain this pip?)
zulutrade. com/forex-tools
or what do you call this?)
from the beginning, I'm not talking about a point, I'm talking about a pip.
how do you explain this pip?)
zulutrade. zulutrade.com/forex-tools
Pip is an invented slang term for a point. It's just slang. Think of all the zoo invented by comrades who are not very good at trading but use slang. The owl is not a bird of prey, but an adviser; the turkey is not a pheasant bird, but an indicator; the pip is not a pip, but the God knows what ...
I think that the problem is that we must separate the concepts - what has been invented by people who cannot express themselves properly, and what is a common standard.
A pip is the last digit of a quote: 1.1, 1.01, 1.001, 1.0001, 1.00001, 1.000001 - there are no pips (they are in the heads). There are pips. Everywhere.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Percentage_in_point
wikipedia is not an academic publication -- go to the links in the wikipedia articles to authoritative primary sources.
there is no "pip" in economic dictionaries/encyclopaedias and the "pip" articles give an understanding of what it is and where interest comes from -- even a screenshot of an economic dictionary article.
in your words again: "how do you communicate with customers?" -- these are elementary concepts that have never been interpreted differently.
wikipedia is not an academic publication -- go to the links in the wikipedia articles to authoritative primary sources.
there is no "pip" in economic dictionaries/encyclopaedias and the "pip" articles give an understanding of what it is and where interest comes from -- even a screenshot of an economic dictionary article.
in your words again: "how do you communicate with customers?" -- these are basic concepts that have never been interpreted differently.
I argue that a pip (Point In Percentage) is either 1/100 or 1/10000, that is the second digit in the yen, and the fourth in the euro.
And that is how most English speakers will understand you. And that's how most sites and services display and count.
But in the Russian-speaking segment, they come up with slang and buzzwords, and they twist and confuse everything.
You yourself cite the correct links, but don't read them, that they are talking about pips (the "full point") and not about a minimum quote.
I argue that a pip (Point In Percentage) is either 1/100 or 1/10000, which is the second digit in the yen, and the fourth digit in the euro.
And that is how most English speakers will understand you. And that's how most sites and services display and count.
But in the Russian-speaking segment, they come up with slang and buzzwords, and they twist and confuse everything.
You yourself cite the correct links, but don't read them, that they are talking about a pips (a "full point") and not a minimum quote.
Point = Point(), _Point
Show in mql the pip.
Not a formula.
UPD I suggest introducing a jupik. This would be a 1,500th of a psyuk. The psyuk in turn would be a half-poop, which in turn would represent one hundredth of the last digit of the quote.
But in the Russian-speaking segment, they come up with slang and buzzwords, and they twist and confuse everything.
I knew it -- this is "where the dog is hiding" -- I twisted and confused the famous "where the dog is hiding" in Russian -- but I got it in Russian and more accurately.
Point = Point(), _Point
Show in mql the pip.
Not the formula.
UPD I propose to introduce a zyupik. It will be a 1,500th of a psuppik. A psyyup will in turn be a half-point, which in turn will represent one hundredth of the last digit of the quote.
I have already shown you the jupik)
and asked: how do you explain this?
why is the last zupik small?