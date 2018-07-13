Older items - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Famous broker, trader's calculator, price 4 digits
used terms "pip", "pips"
and this? ;)
and how can the smallest points be fractional?
;)
How about this? ;)
and then you can do the rest without me.
No problem - live your illusions.
And I ask you to speak without hints and insults - I wrote to you without hinting at the sophistication and quantity of your brains, so why do you allow yourself to do so?
Artem, why don't I like it?
and then go on without me.
We can't do it without you. Get used to it.
and how can the smallest points be fractional?
;)
Fractional because it's a tenth of a pip,point or pips (whatever you call it). The commonly used exchange points are 4 decimal places, 2 decimal places for the yen and 2 decimal places for the commodities market.
At the moment, some accounts are quoted with a tenth of a pip - 5 (3) signs, but it is possible that in 1-2 years they will quote with a hundredth of a pip and we will see 6 signs in the terminal. But the last two digits will not be"pip", "point", "pips", and he will not call a 6-digit point, or any other name invented on the forum from beginners in the market.
Artem,-why don't I like it?
Well, I'm not a quarter coin to be liked by everyone ;)
Fractional, because it's tenth part of"pip", "point", "pips"(whatever you like, call it so). Generally accepted exchange pips are 4 decimal places, 2 decimal places on yen, 2 decimal places on commodities market.
At the moment, some accounts are quoted with a tenth of a pip - 5 (3) signs, but it is possible that in 1-2 years they will quote with a hundredth of a pip and we will see 6 signs in the terminal. But the last two digits won't be"pip", "point", "pips", and it won't be called a 6-digit point, or some other made-up name on the forum from newcomers to the market.
that's what I'm saying: apart from the "lowest quotation points", there are other, generally accepted points) which are called:
The pip(Point In Percentage) is either 1/100 or 1/10000, which is the second digit on the yen, and the fourth digit on the euro.
And that's how most English speakers will understand you. And that is how most sites and services display and count.
and these pips are used universally, by almost all brokers, and it is these pips (full points) that are described in the wiki, and in all reference books.