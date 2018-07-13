Older items - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
you have the concepts mixed up, a point is a point is the minimum price value and a pip (Point In Percentage) is 10 pips.https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/post_of_the_day/2013/12/31/What_is_a_pip.html
Is this documented somewhere for MT? It's at the word-of-mouth level, as is 90% of all information for the terminal.
Point value != the size of the minimum price change. These are two different figures.
In a shop there are matches - points. But they can only be sold in boxes - minimal change.
But in some places you can buy cigarettes by the piece, but the price is per pack. What does it prove?
Unfortunately the number of grams of brain also does not correspond to the development of the brain.
But you can buy cigarettes in some outlets by the piece, but the price is per pack. What does this prove?
Unfortunately the number of grams of brain does not correspond to the development of the brain either.
No problem - live your illusions.
And I ask to speak without hints and insults - I wrote to you without hints on development and quantity of your brains, why you allow yourself so?
No problem - live out your illusions.
And I ask you to speak without hints and insults - I wrote to you without hints on the development and quantity of your brains, why do you allow yourself to do so?
I was not pointing at your brain. Luckily most of the people here are a little more evolved than the rest. For two readings I apologise.
It has already been written here. There is no difference for forex, but there are other markets.
I wasn't hinting specifically at your brains. Fortunately most of the people here are a little more evolved than the rest of us. For two readings I apologise.
Accepted, moved on. I got it wrong myself - good one too...
And Alexey has already written to you about the difference.
Bot.
No problem - live your illusions.
look at any broker - trader calculator or terms and conditions-advertisement, almost all have full points counted - all of them live in illusions and slang points?)
Is this documented somewhere for the MT? It is at the level of word of mouth, as is 90% of all information for the terminal.
it's not about MT, it's about economic terms - "out of the illusion"
look at any broker - trader calculator or terms-advertisement, almost all have full points counted - do they all live in illusions and slang points?)
Famous broker, trader calculator, price 4 digits
used terms "pip", "pips"
another broker, trader's calculator, same instrument, same lot, same leverage -- price 5 digits
used terms "point", "pips"
on the point value for 4 and 5 digits (10 times difference) -- it is clear that "pips" and "point" are understood as a single change in the very last digit of the quote -- the definition that was originally stated