Yes the Black Swan 07.10.2016 GBPUSD had a completely different M.O. to this one.
Spread didn't widen at all the first minute after a sharp gap from 1.265 to 1.184, after exactly one minute it widened to 201 pips and held exactly one more minute, only to bounce further, killing the "lucky" triggered limit Buy orders at 1.1840
I wonder if there is anyone who has a TakeProfit triggered at 1.1840?
By the way, before March I had a DC - a big bank, but it remained a DC nevertheless. Although, yes, on the site it is, like, a broker. But the point is the trading mechanism. I'm not saying what's good or what's bad. It's just fundamentally different.
I wonder if there is anyone who has had a TakeProfit triggered at 1.1840?
It was against the TA there.
Hardly anyone sold...
Don't get confused - you always had an LLC (just because you physically came to the bank branch doesn't mean you had a contract with it)
Your trades simply did not enter the market - so there was virtually no loss to the brokerage company and there were no legal grounds for recovery
You can lose even with exness on a demo )) I don't know how.
exness can go into deficit even on a demo )) I don't know how it is
Alexey, this is just the nonsense of TC development.
Maybe he has come back with new ideas to the one he already abandoned.
I personally did it too, but unfortunately to no avail.
Only new ones are our everything.
Don't get confused - you have always had an LTD (just because you physically went to a bank branch does not mean you had a contract with it)
It makes no difference. There is no other type of trading in forex.
On the topic - you can go on to believe that the franc exchange rate then changed by 15%. Just don't mislead others.