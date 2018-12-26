Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 6
Of course you can, especially if you have extra money. If you have a negative balance you will be charged by the client. Google the phrase "covered half of your losses". And it took less than a year to recover
I saw an article like that a couple of years ago, I think a client tried to play a swap in a stock and got fleeced by a GO (stock market).
You can sleep in peace with brokerage companies - you won't lose more than your deposit - it's been tested and proven more than once )))).
Just your transactions were not taken to the market - therefore there was actually no loss to the brokerage company and legally there were no grounds for recovery
If you put deals on the market, take 1:10 leverage, what is the problem here?
Or do you think someone will add another $200,000 to your $1,000?
If you put trades on the market, take 1:10 leverage, what is the problem here?
That you do not know how to count. With such a leverage on 15.01.15 you would have a loss of minus 300%.
Then what's the extra flat got to do with it?
Your trades simply did not enter the market - consequently there was virtually no loss to the brokerage company and there were no legal grounds for recovery
What do I care who withdraws what and where? I have long since abandoned illusions and the search for the truth.
Then you haven't, if you continue to believe that your losses are limited to the amount of the deposit
it has been discussed many times, first you need to find such a brokerage company, I mean a one with a small deposit and classic 100-500 leverage.
Yeah, minute candle 1.26013-1.15213, creepy! What was the reason?
Rumour has it that someone at the investment bank woke up and poked a fat finger into the terminal volume field and sold the pound 10^6 times the required amount.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Are you ready to meet the black swan?
Renat Akhtyamov, 2018.05.26 21:22
Such a flight (in particular the kotir acceleration) could be due to someone's grid with 1 point 4 digit increments, which the robot was building on the real.Quoting software's fault - overstepped the mark...
However, the price of any pair at any time is allowed to fly by no more than 15% of the current price per day.
So, this thing can happen at any time, if the market needs it.
You can check both chif and pound flying in percentages. It's ok, nothing condemnable.
So no need to risk more than that...
Hope i explained how to calculate max risk