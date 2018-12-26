Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
However, the price of any pair and at any time is allowed to fly by no more than 15% of the current price per day.
So this thing may happen at any time, if the market needs it
You may check the flying percentage in both chiff and pound. It's ok, nothing condemnable has happened.
So no need to risk more than that...
I hope I have chewed up how to calculate maximum risk
Another theorist has emerged.
Google the phrase"The Swiss franc went up against the euro by 30% in 20 minutes.
Another theorist has appeared
Google the phrase "the Swiss franc rose 30% against the euro in 20 minutes"
What is there to google, I started trading much earlier and saw and discussed with my own eyes.
We made up for the collapse of the chiff by removing the Loy limit from the futures on the chiff.
But who believes these fairy tales? ....
We intraday traders do not care whether it is black or white.
The broker does not care, he takes the commission, but a small DC may not be able to stand it - he trades on his own money).
What's there to google, I was trading much earlier than this and have seen with my eyes and discussed and read about it
Apparently you were trading on the demo and discussing in a circle of the same theorists
You probably traded on the demo and discussed in a circle of the same theorists
No, not on the demo and with 500 leverage.
I think it was 1,000.
Go read here on the forum in detail and in detail.
At that time I had no idea what a currency snake was.
Enlighten me?
Can you enlighten me?
Start by solving the simplest problems:
1) The exchange rate went from 1.20 to 0.87
2) The rate went down from 1.02 to 0.75
The question is how much is this in %?
First, solve a simple problem:
The exchange rate has fallen from 1.02 to 0.75. The question is how much is that in %?
Gggggggggg Where is 0.75?
I have nothing to do....
i have nothing to do....
euro... the dollar... and the franc.
If you can't decide, google the phrase ... - It's already been calculated for you.
the euro... the dollar... and the franc
If you can't decide, google the phrase - they've already calculated it for you
come on
go do the math.
Oh, come on.
Go count.