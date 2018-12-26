Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 7

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

However, the price of any pair and at any time is allowed to fly by no more than 15% of the current price per day.

So this thing may happen at any time, if the market needs it

You may check the flying percentage in both chiff and pound. It's ok, nothing condemnable has happened.

So no need to risk more than that...

I hope I have chewed up how to calculate maximum risk

Another theorist has emerged.

Google the phrase"The Swiss franc went up against the euro by 30% in 20 minutes.

 
A100:

Another theorist has appeared

Google the phrase "the Swiss franc rose 30% against the euro in 20 minutes"

What is there to google, I started trading much earlier and saw and discussed with my own eyes.

We made up for the collapse of the chiff by removing the Loy limit from the futures on the chiff.

But who believes these fairy tales? ....

 
Nikolai Semko: А Вы готовы к встрече с чёрным лебедем?

We intraday traders do not care whether it is black or white.

The broker does not care, he takes the commission, but a small DC may not be able to stand it - he trades on his own money).

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

What's there to google, I was trading much earlier than this and have seen with my eyes and discussed and read about it

Apparently you were trading on the demo and discussing in a circle of the same theorists

 
A100:

You probably traded on the demo and discussed in a circle of the same theorists

No, not on the demo and with 500 leverage.

I think it was 1,000.

Go read here on the forum in detail and in detail.

At that time I had no idea what a currency snake was.

Enlighten me?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Can you enlighten me?

Start by solving the simplest problems:

1) The exchange rate went from 1.20 to 0.87

2) The rate went down from 1.02 to 0.75

The question is how much is this in %?

 
A100:

First, solve a simple problem:

The exchange rate has fallen from 1.02 to 0.75. The question is how much is that in %?

Gggggggggg Where is 0.75?

I have nothing to do....

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

i have nothing to do....

euro... the dollar... and the franc.

If you can't decide, google the phrase ... - It's already been calculated for you.

 
A100:

the euro... the dollar... and the franc

If you can't decide, google the phrase - they've already calculated it for you

come on

go do the math.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Oh, come on.

Go count.

Why would I want a demo graphic. Open a real account with a normal broker
1234567891011121314...19
New comment