I don't need a demo graphic. Open a real account with a real broker.
I mean, who had a zero drop?
Why are you advising me on kitchens?
Why do I need a demo account? Open a real account with a real broker
There are no brokers in nature in forex. There are only DCs. There is a big difference, by the way, even legally. Get acquainted with the subject, and then ask questions.)
It's OK
he should learn how to trade without fear of natural phenomena
Get acquainted with the subject, and then ask questions.)
Judging by your already deleted message - your solution to the problem was: 7 - 10%
after which I see no point in continuing the dialogue - not my level.
I see, you can't read either.) In vain deleted). It was clearly written +7-10% to the deposit. But it is not for your knowledge of arithmetic.)
Do you think state banks are kitchens?
When this happens, they usually write a message in the terminal - trading is prohibited.
Trading starts at a price that is within the bounds of proprietywell, you're shitting me.
You think state banks are kitchens?
He's got a state bank. Not an ordinary guy.
Yes the Black Swan 07.10.2016 GBPUSD had a completely different M.O. to this one.
The spread did not widen at all for the first minute after a sharp gap from 1.265 to 1.184, after exactly one minute it widened to 201 pips and held exactly one more minute, and only then bounced, killing the "successfully" triggered limit Buy orders at 1.1840
I had the bike open at about 1.2, but before that, the trades were closed
something like that...
I was up most of the night and the morning.
That was fun.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
FOREX - Trends, predictions and implications 2016
new-rena, 2016.10.07 08:19
And by the way, as always with no stops)))))))))
unfortunately. they did not let me buy any lower!
The DC sent a message to the MT4 email, the meaning of which is "trading on GBPUSD is suspended".