Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 16

Aliaksandr Maksimau:

Have you experimented with this scheme yourself?

Of course I have. Otherwise, you wouldn't be ranting about it.
Here's an example of a former real signal. Unfortunately, I leaked it and let my subscribers down. But gained experience. And the reason is all the same banal - indiscipline.
You have to click to see the animated gif.


 
Nikolai Semko:

Nikolai Semko:

good numbers.

 
Aliaksandr Maksimau:

good figures

Of course those numbers didn't come out the first time. But from the 5th or 7th time.
High risk - high drawdowns, high probability of losing money, but also super-high profits with a good strategy.
Then I really made more than 100,000% in 2 and a half months. And I had two signals at once for MT4 and for MT5. For MT5 it was just under 100,000%.

 
Aliaksandr Maksimau:

Stop overposting, you're making your eyes water.

Why, why?

Well, there's an "edit" button where you can edit your post.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Got it. Sorry about that. I didn't know)

 
Hover over your post and there's a bunch of"pocket | edit | delete | violate | reply" buttons and then do what you want)

 
Thank you

 
You're welcome))

 
Nikolai Semko:
Вот пример бывшего реального сигнала. К сожалению слил и подвел подписчиков.
Did you give them the money back for the subscription voluntarily? If not, the term failed is dubious - it's just business
