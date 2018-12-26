Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 16
Have you experimented with this scheme yourself?
Of course I have. Otherwise, you wouldn't be ranting about it.
Here's an example of a former real signal. Unfortunately, I leaked it and let my subscribers down. But gained experience. And the reason is all the same banal - indiscipline.
You have to click to see the animated gif.
Copy
good numbers.
Of course those numbers didn't come out the first time. But from the 5th or 7th time.
High risk - high drawdowns, high probability of losing money, but also super-high profits with a good strategy.
Then I really made more than 100,000% in 2 and a half months. And I had two signals at once for MT4 and for MT5. For MT5 it was just under 100,000%.
Stop overposting, you're making your eyes water.
Why, why?
Well, there's an "edit" button where you can edit your post.
Got it. Sorry about that. I didn't know)
Hover over your post and there's a bunch of"pocket | edit | delete | violate | reply" buttons and then do what you want)
Thank you
You're welcome))
Вот пример бывшего реального сигнала. К сожалению слил и подвел подписчиков.