In short, the first swan was in 2010
and for a reason, I gather, after doing a little research...
It is at the very least a voualisation of some mathematical recalculation in the market.
A correction-maximum, so to speak.
Is Bitcoin a black swan ?
Speculators don't have black swans. They are all white. They just want the market to move and it does not matter where they move.)
To meet the Black Swan :
technically - ready...
I don't keep more in trading accounts than I'm prepared to lose...
If the market clears before the stopout, the MM calculates that. Unpleasant, but no more than that.
morally, rather not ready - the "black swan" is largely a crisis, and in life "believe in the best" :-)
Black Swan is a colossal earning opportunity!!!
Ask the clients of not-so-say-it-all if they have made a lot of money on black swan by successfully and pre-opening a position...
in total nI_sha_sha :-) deals were mostly annulled, and they only got what they wanted through the courts...
You can make or lose money on it, that's not what I mean.
i just analyzed, and as it turned out - it did not appear for nothing, there have indeed been some changes in the market
which came into effect at the time of the black swan's execution.
I don't know if anyone else will find a reason.
but i will not share my experience
i just want to say there is a reason and it's so obvious it's hard to miss it
I only managed to do it once, by chance, and a lot. It's from the realm of miracles)).
I never got another one, also by accident.)
Are you talking about DCs or stockbrokers?
I mean forex, this site is 98% about that ;-)
And people I've had the pleasure of dealing with.