Renat Akhtyamov:

In short, the first swan was in 2010

and for a reason, I gather, after doing a little research...

It is at the very least a voualisation of some mathematical recalculation in the market.

A correction-maximum, so to speak.

The swan is flying towards the rouble, not on its own, but at the request of the Central Bank
 

Is Bitcoin a black swan ?


 
Speculators don't have black swans. They are all white. They just want the market to move and it does not matter where they move.)

 

To meet the Black Swan :

technically - ready...

I don't keep more in trading accounts than I'm prepared to lose...

If the market clears before the stopout, the MM calculates that. Unpleasant, but no more than that.

morally, rather not ready - the "black swan" is largely a crisis, and in life "believe in the best" :-)

 
The Black Swan is a colossal earning opportunity!!!
 
Ask the clients of not-so-say-it-all if they have made a lot of money on black swan by successfully and pre-opening a position...

in total nI_sha_sha :-) deals were mostly annulled, and they only got what they wanted through the courts...

Yuriy Asaulenko:

There are no black swans with speculators. They are all white. They, in general, just want it to move, and where it goes - it makes no difference).

You can make or lose money on it, that's not what I mean.

i just analyzed, and as it turned out - it did not appear for nothing, there have indeed been some changes in the market

which came into effect at the time of the black swan's execution.

I don't know if anyone else will find a reason.

but i will not share my experience

i just want to say there is a reason and it's so obvious it's hard to miss it

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

ask clients if they made a lot of money on black swan by opening a position beforehand...

in total NOTHING :-) the deals were mostly cancelled, and they only got what they wanted through the courts...

Are you talking about DCs or stockbrokers now?


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there's money to be made and lost, that's not what I mean.

I just analyzed, and as it turned out - it did not appear for nothing, there really are some changes in the market

that went into effect when the black swan formed.

I don't know if anyone else will find a reason.

but I won't share my experience.

just stating - there is a reason, and it's so obvious, it's hard not to notice

I only managed to do it once, by chance, and a lot. It's from the realm of miracles)).

I never got another one, also by accident.)

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:
Are you talking about DCs or stockbrokers?


I mean forex, this site is 98% about that ;-)

And people I've had the pleasure of dealing with.

