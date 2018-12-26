Are you ready to meet the black swan? - page 10

A100:

On a side note - you can go on believing that the franc exchange rate has changed by 15% at that time. Just don't mislead others

Read carefully....

Wherever the price flies, wherever it is marked - the official continuation of trading will be there and only there, where it can

TheXpert:
... full moon was one day away.

just went for a walk, the moon is atomic.
I was amused by the algorithm of Sony Experia E3, the program said that the light was insufficient and snapped a picture of the moon with the flash. The flash took a shot of the moon somehow)) On the bottom left it is not clear what...the second Moon ) and under the Moon a bit to the right is a very bright star, I wonder what it is? Taken from about north, time 00:15 Moscow time


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Read carefully....

Wherever the price flies, wherever it is marked - the official continuation of trading will be there and only there, where it can

With such knowledge I can only recommend you to forget everything you know about the market and start studying from scratch

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

CarefulForexo read....

Wherever the price flies, wherever it is marked - the official continuation of trading will be there and only there, where it can

Where is this nonsense written? I'm embarrassed to ask... The bars may be in the stock market, which Forex is not...
 
Dennis Kirichenko:
Where is this nonsense written? I am embarrassed to ask... The bars may be in the stock market, which Forex is not...

on the stock exchange?

Are the prices different?

compare

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

on the stock exchange?

are the prices different or what?

compare

Of course they are... If trading is suspended on the stock exchange, it continues on the OTC market
 
A100:
Of course it's different... if trading is suspended on the exchange - then it continues on the OTC market

one more time, last one ;)

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2016

new-rena, 2016.10.07 08:19

And by the way, as always with no stops)))))))))

unfortunately. they did not let me buy any lower!

DC sent a message to the MT4 email, the meaning of which is "trading suspended on GBPUSD".


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

again, the last one ;)

Well, it was your particular brokerage house that suspended trading - and neither the exchange nor most of the other brokerage houses suspended trading. Moreover, at that time there was a spread of 10 figures and at such a buy price you would go out of the pipe, of course, if the volume was not 0.0000001 (which you have blurred for some reason). In my kitchen, as you say, the minimum allowed volume is 1.00
