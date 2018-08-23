Stops are the way to go. - page 8
For GBPUSD, the recent average bar size is
MN=540
W1=244
D1=108
H4=40
H1=13
M15=11
Is there a formula that can be derived from this data?
Solving the equation isn't the problem, the problem is that few people will wait nearly a year or more. I suspect that even for N years the result will not be very impressive for most.
The market moves in waves...so trading will also move in waves...the trouble with all newbies is that they want to invest too little and get a lot in return...and the market...the market owes nothing to anyone :)
on the back test of the owl i personally see the normal result of trend trading...only yes...i had to wait 5 years for the 5 000 initial to become 120 000... 2400% for 5 years I think is still a decent result...
In this case, the important point is the part of the chart in which trades are opened. Look at the areas in which trades are opened by your TS and that's where you need to calculate the average stop. If at the end of the system will lose, then you need to either a) reconsider the entry points or b) change the TP values, so that successful trades overlap possible losing trades. I.e. the balance should be observed. It is important in what place the trade is opened, at what session, and where the potential averages of high and low of the D1 candlestick being drawn are located. These moments can be seen on the history, and they are repeated from day to day.
Determine in which area of the D1 candle your Expert Advisor is trading, and where are the high and low of the drawn candle in which you are trading. Knowing where your EA is on a daily basis and how close to the high and low it is, I think you can accurately calculate the average stop. If knowing today's Hai and Low does not help. Try yesterday's high and low. Maybe there will be a match... Much depends on your strategy - but the patterns are there, you just have to find them :)
2400% can be done in a month. That's not important.
The main objective is to get a lot and fast. That is the appeal and popularity of fora.
Determine in which area of the D1 candle the EA trades, this is what I'm suggesting. And we will start with these data. One unpleasant nuance is that the average does not show that it is a constant value. But it is quite suitable as an additional reference point.
I feel more comfortable working with insurance.
In short-term trading it is a must!
This is exactly the same nonsense as closing a position at N% profit to the deposit.
Stops and profits should be placed in specific locations regardless of the size of the deposit.
I totally agree. There are no third, fourth, etc., waves; there is a trend and there is a specificity of its fluctuations to the events, there are reversals and turns; one has to learn to navigate the timeframes, and not to lose something out of sight. How you look and what you see is how it will be.
Why should protective stops be placed?
If you trade from levels, there is no guarantee that the level will hold, and in practice all strong levels are exactly the target i.e. the liquidity of the big players.
You can of course use stop orders in such cases, but such a move could result in a long lock, with loss of time and money.