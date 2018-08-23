Stops are the way to go. - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No matter how many times I try to learn how to place stops, it's no use. I always get into trouble. Logically, the stops should give a sense of calm, but in my case they cause anxiety.
Reduce the volume of the position to relieve anxiety!
I am trying to learn how to place stops, but it's no use. I always get into trouble. Stops should logically give me a feeling of calm, but for me they cause anxiety.
Closing his profit, the samurai Fakimodo said:
"He who does not place stops is brave, only foolish beyond all limits. He who puts stops is also a fool but a coward". (c) Paukas :)
But seriously. It's very complicated, very simple. Understanding where to place a stop is essentially understanding the market. The main task that needs to be solved. So it's not surprising that it cannot be done without a hitch. You have to sweat it out.
The triggering of a correctly set stop is not the trader's fault or the trading system's error. There is nothing you can do about it. The trader cannot control it, he or she has only to completely surrender to the market and not to try to fight the flow. One way to forecast, predict, guess where it will go. Forecasts are illusions, "desires". Trading them, deciding for the market, getting ahead, trying to "control" it, we will definitely get into trouble sooner or later.
Strictly in the present, recognize the signals and clearly follow the market instructions. Up means up, down means down. I do not decide anything for a long time, I do not care where and how long the market will go. If there is a command to jump in place I will jump. There is a paradox. Only by complete obedience we gain full control over it. There is no need to write a separate TS for this purpose, it (the system) has been permanently imprinted in the market curve.
Closing his profit, the samurai Fakimodo said:
"He who does not place stops is brave, only foolish beyond all limits. He who puts stops is also a fool but a coward". (c) Paukas :)
But seriously. It's very complicated, very simple. Understanding where to place a stop is essentially understanding the market. The main task that needs to be solved. So it's not surprising that it cannot be done without a hitch. You have to sweat it out.
The triggering of a correctly set stop is not the trader's fault or the trading system's error. There is nothing you can do about it. The trader cannot control it, he or she has only to completely surrender to the market and not to try to fight the flow. One way to forecast, predict, guess where it will go. These are illusions, and trading them, deciding for the market, getting ahead of it, trying to "control" it, we will definitely get into trouble sooner or later.
Strictly in the present, recognise the signals and follow the market's instructions clearly. Up means up, down means down. I do not decide anything for a long time, I do not care which way it goes. If there is a command to jump in place I will jump. There is a paradox, only when I fully obey it do I get full control over it. You don't even need a separate TS for this, it (the system) has been permanently imprinted in the market curve.
To beat the market, you must first beat yourself. This applies to setting stops and manually closing losing positions. And profit ones, too.
ATS helps to cope with weak discipline, but requires a lot of time to create this product.
I'm too lazy to go through 9 pages.
Did they say "brakes were invented by cowards" yet?I'm kidding, of course, but there is some truth to it: entering the game with SL TP orders (even just the thought of them) changes the sum of probabilities, and you should not think that linearly and in your favour. As a rule of thumb, in 99.99% of cases, adding stops, takes, trails, expires will lead to ruin. Although it would seem - limit the loss a bit, and then we nab the star profit and everything becomes fine, playing with colors. Such a thing - either you have it right away (from the trader-author) or never.
too lazy to reread 9 pages
have they said "cowards invented brakes" yet?Of course it's a joke, but there is some truth in it - entry of SL TP orders (even just thought) changes the sum of probabilities, and do not think that linearly and in your favour. As a rule of thumb, in 99.99% of cases, adding stops, takes, trails, expires will lead to ruin. Although it would seem - limit the loss a bit, and then we nab the star profit and everything becomes fine, playing with colors. Such a thing - either you have it right away (from the trader-author) or never.
TC without protective stops is doomed to fail.
Even with perfect inputs black swan will come unnoticed and most importantly unexpectedly.
The TS without protective stops is doomed to fail.
Even with perfect inputs the black swan will fly in unnoticed and, most importantly, unexpectedly.
Yes, it already flew to me, and I will also owe the broker, by the looks of it...
Yeah, it's coming to me now, and I'll owe the broker more, apparently...
If this isn't a joke, I'm sorry.
Even with perfect entrances, a black swan will arrive unnoticed and, most importantly, unexpectedly.
Black swans are not saved by stops. you should know by now.
Black swans don't save you from black swans. You should know by now.
Well, the man put his feet and slept peacefully, and you go and spoil his sleep. Because now he won't be able to get away from the monitor
If this isn't a joke, I'm sorry.
No it's not, alas, but the debt was overdrawn and a little more was left for a rope and soap...