With stops there can be a systematic drain over a period of up to several months. Therefore this is a double-edged sword, for example, my free signal on simple averaging has been alive for half a year with a 15% drawdown. Might as well be a strategy with stops that could have lost money on this section while the averaging was pulling all trades to the plus.
Here, though, you have to look for entries with an advantage, which I believe 95% of traders don't know how to do.
I looked at your free signal. Free products on mql5.com can be discussed. I explained such a long life of your signal by my correct choice of lot (volume) of trades. With a balance of 1000USD, you should open a deal with Lot=0.01. The smallest maximal drawdown (only 15% over six months) - this is a consequence of the same - factor - the right choice of lot volume. Here's a simple little secret of success. I understand that most traders find it very difficult to agree on such a small volume of opened deals. I myself am so hot and temperamental. I want to be quicker and larger. You can call it not temperament, but greed. Greed leads to a loss of the deposit.
It's easier to call it...
If you trade with an automatic, you can of course place a stop, just in case there is a system failure, internet provider's failure or something else.
If you trade manually and have time to look at the monitor, I think this is an advantage over an automatic trader.
No judgement, just a point of view.
Walking wide will tear your trousers...
That's a good one about trousers.
Stops are the way to success... of a forex broker!
No, for a forex broker the way to success is when there are no stops, then on a margin call he will get the whole deposit, not a small part of it!
Stops are the way to success.
Without protective stops, trading is doomed to failure. Most players in the financial markets know this.
Optimizing stop orders has been on my mind for many years. I think it is not only me.
I want to hear the opinion of experienced traders and programmers in this field, for you-know-what).
Most of the gamblers are losers. Optimize stop-orders and you will have a crushing "success".
This is not for you personally - just a philosophy)
I believe that the truth is always somewhere in the middle. I calculate a loss, but I don't just give an order to close, but - keeping it in mind - I watch how the market behaves. I only close if 1) the price has moved past the stop && 2) the indicators have triggered a close.