Stops are the way to go. - page 4
Stops are not just unnecessary, they are detrimental. They get in the way of creating a profitable strategy. This is my personal opinion, possibly mistaken.
A stop is an acknowledgement of the absence of signals for entry and exit (reversal) from a position. If the strategy is based on the signals, then we trade by the signals: a signal to open - we open, an opposite signal - we reverse the position, etc. If the signals lead to drawdowns and stop triggers, then such signals should be discarded.
A stop is justified only when trading manually, for example when leaving the position unattended. In autotrading, the stop is used to insure the deposit in case of disconnection of the Expert Advisor from the server for any reason.
Stop Loss is needed only in case of emergency. In normal circumstances, the position should be closed by the signal. But the open signal does not necessarily have to coincide with the close signal. The closing signal may be earlier.
Setting stops depends on where you are entering the position and with what idea - trending, counter-trending/rebounding from a level or out of a flat.
When entering against the trend, if it is not averaging/netting, it's better to fix the stop in pips, and it shouldn't be too big, while if entering against the trend, the stop should be as short as possible - as an option over the third bar. In case of trend trade (entry from the flat) I put a stop at the point of ZZ ray and start trawling immediately by this sign. I think that a stop should be obligatory and the closer to the take point, the stronger is the pressure.
I invest without stops - these are entries for a year or more.
As an option behind the third bar" Stops are so optimal. I have been thinking about such an implementation for a long time. But in the process there are a lot of empty spaces for them on the chart.
Stops and takes should be generated by the TS itself by optimising it over a certain period! It may turn out that a no-stop TS will be the best option.
Completely stopless TS will not be quite right. I have a virtual stop on this account as a percentage of the deposit.
The bigger the moose, the more you will pity and pray for it. Eventually it will eat up the entire deposit and go to the DC.
The little moose is easier to hit until it loses its value.)
You may not need it in grids, but the order volume should be strictly controlled.
I agree with you.
If the trend is evident, a short stop is not necessary, but I consider protective in the range of 15-20% of the deposit necessary.
For ATS it may be virtual.
The most unpleasant thing about entering trends is when you catch a market reversal - it is emotionally difficult to close a position because you think it is a micro-correction and the movement will continue soon.
What do you mean, there are a lot of empty positions in the process? Maybe you can show us your entry points?
If I sell at point A or buy at point B I will not have such a reference point.
In opposite directions, yes they will. The third bar tops are a handy reference point for a stop, but they don't always exist in the right direction
At point A you enter on the rebound/reversal or consolidation (small flat) - of course there are other levels - it's not a trend entry. You enter the trend when the trend is formed.
It is a figurative outline.
Entrances may be different and this outline is only for assessing possible situations.
That's why I'm saying that I think you should use different stop points for each situation - you have to rank the situations.