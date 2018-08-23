Stops are the way to go. - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The topic has gone on for 14 pages already. Do you know why? Because the very formulation of the question is not correct.
Firstly, it has already been written that parsing stops without a TS is absurd.
Secondly, what is a stop? It is an urgent release of a position at the BEST OPTIONAL PRICE. A market order with all of the resulting drawdown. This is only useful if the price is likely to go against the position, in order to avoid losing more. In all other cases, using a stop loss is harmful to yourself.
So what are you finally asking forum participants?
"Tell me, how do I know if the price has already turned against me and I need to close my position?"
Will someone answer your question? Yes, they will. Your own trading system tested over a long period of time, and with more or less probability.
This can only be useful in one case - if the price is likely to go against the position, so as not to lose more.
That's what I wrote about, a change of scenario.
The topic has gone on for 14 pages already. Do you know why? Because the very formulation of the question is not correct.
Firstly, it has already been written that parsing stops without a TS is absurd.
Secondly, what is a stop? It is an emergency exit position at the MOST INNOVATIVE PRICE. A market order with all the drawdown it implies. This is only useful if the price is likely to go against the position, in order to avoid losing more. In all other cases, using a stop loss is harmful to yourself.
So what are you finally asking forum participants?
"Tell me, how do I know if the price has already turned against me and I need to close the position?"
Will someone answer your question? Yes, they will. Your trading system, which has been tested on a long period of time, is more or less probable.
You cannot argue with you and there is no point.
Do you need stops for a perfect TS?
No?
All the same they are necessary. At least against excavators.
But since most people here do not own such an ideal TS or can not boast, this thread will not be superfluous.
For me this thread has been useful and I gratefully acknowledge all who have left lines of opinion. Many opinions are simply original and you won't find those in any textbook.
Stops are needed. Trading without stops is a loss.
Sometimes, on the contrary, trading with stops is the way to the downside.
Yes, this option exists. Tried the TS with short stops. I tried it without any stops. Tried it without any stops. It is losing even without them. It turned out that my TS is useless, not the stops' fault.
On the Ishimoku it's easy to see where to place stops. Although I do not need them, a 200-300 pips margin is enough for a good sleep, the main thing is to know what will go in your direction, and a temporary drawdown is almost inevitable and stops only spoil everything
I have a 1% risk per trade. You need a hundred trades to lose. So with stops, the system can live
Not like this.
in your case, to lose a deposit, you need to lose 100 times 1% of the initial deposit
It has nothing to do with risk
because, in this case, with each new percentage you lose, the risk will increase at a ratio of 1.01 to the previous one.
and at about half of the lost depo it will be far from 1%.
I often watch the bank's actions and I have never once seen no stops. Stops are ALWAYS placed! TakeProfits may not be available, trawl is used.