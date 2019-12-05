Signal display case - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear administration.
Recently, there have been regular signals that apparently are the result of the account surviving as one of dozens running simultaneously and not getting a stop out. On such accounts once a month one series of trades makes a profit of 60% per month or more. Usually on the first day of the month with already "earned" profit such an account connects to the service and collects subscribers. From that moment, of course, there are no more such profit percentages.
Previously, it was possible to draw attention to such an account in the servicedesk and, as a rule, action was taken against the merchant fairly quickly.
How should I proceed now? You cannot write on the forum about the signals, and there is no section in the Service Desk with such a problem either.
Dear administration.
Recently, there have been regular signals that apparently are the result of the account surviving as one of dozens running simultaneously and not getting a stop out. On such accounts once a month one series of trades makes a profit of 60% per month or more. Usually on the first day of the month with already "earned" profit such an account connects to the service and collects subscribers. From that moment, of course, such profit percentages are no longer available.
Previously, it was possible to draw attention to such an account in the servicedesk and, as a rule, action was taken against the merchant fairly quickly.
How should I proceed now? You cannot write on the forum about the signals, and there is no section in the Service Desk with such a problem either.
or like this:
We show a chart only from the date the account was added to the service. Who wants to view the history - there is a separate page dedicated to domonitor trade.
How much money is there on the forex market? A couple of trillion a day writ large? Looks like we've got a forex lord in our signallers. This picture should be saved as a handbook for the oft-repeated question "How much money can be made on forex".
How much money is there on the forex market? A couple of trillion a day writ large? Looks like we've got a forex lord in our signallers. This picture should be saved as a handbook for the oft-repeated question "How much money can be made on forex".
And how much in currency, without interest?)
From 3,000 to 822,000.
Already corrected the signal calculation, now it looks like this
From 3,000 to 822,000.
Already corrected the signal calculation, it now looks like this
They have already corrected the signal calculation, now it looks like this
The percentages by month have changed drastically, probably because of the withdrawals, which were very high.
and the broker is very dubious
It's been about a year, the famous scheme is being revived again, even the broker is the same. And the signal is already at the top of the first place. Plus he has a bunch of his other signals on the 1st page.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
Signals shop window
Vadim Novikov, 2018.06.19 07:01
I have tried to use my forex robot as a remote support fromEduard_D but it was not successful, I have never tried to use it as a standalone strategy for trading signals on my trading account.
I will start with the good news: I got my money back for this signal and the signal was closed.They also promised to fix the hole in the next update through which all sorts of fraudulent spoofs were able to get into this service.
Let me remind you how it all began. I signed up forGrandCapital signal due to my inexperience.After the foreigners started to write massively in the feedback of this signal.That it's fake. And fake in all languages means the same thing. I started to realize that I don't understand something.
In a detailed analysis of the signal provider, I realised that I was really just being tricked. The cheating technology is simple. Using flaws in the service. Namely.
1) The service does not recognize cent accounts on the serversof FXOpen-Real2 broker forexpen.
2) There is no history of closed accounts on the service, and all records of closed accounts are easily deleted from the profile.
3) Account history is monitored not from the moment of account creation, but from the moment of account registration.
What happens. Seeing such holes. scammers came up with the following scheme. I'm writing scammers. Because after I figured it out. And started analyzing the providers thoroughly.I counted about a dozen possible suitors. So.
Having created a lot of cent accounts where the cents are displayed as real dollars, the scammer starts working very aggressively.In order to get the maximum yield and the minimum drawdown.To make the account look very attractive. Naturally. In an ultra-aggressive trade.He's losing money on some accounts. But one account does make it to the finish line. Usually. It's the beginning of the month.When the returns are already in. And there's no need to work for the next two months. Only occasionally making trades under the "overstaying" scheme.Then he starts building up subscribers and his profile.And that's it. Wait for the dummies. His goal for the next 2 months. Maximum subscribers.Then as luck would have it. In case of bad luck. The account is deleted. The records are deleted. And everything starts all over again.
That's it. Be careful! And also. I agree withVasiliy Pushkaryov. What.To distinguish such scammers from traders, you have to wait for 3 months from the moment you registered your signal on the service.If trading does not change drastically, you can invest in the trader.But if the style of trading changes under the conditions described above, then 100% cheater.However, there is another side. Aggressive investors try to enter aggressive traders early.If they wait so, it is already quite dangerous to enter.So half a year of statistics is a lot for aggressors. And for conservatives it's not enough. I've come to a conclusion.There is no sense in subscribing to traders with the yearly statistics at this service.
How much money is there in the forex market? A couple of trillion a day? Looks like we've got a forex lord in our signallers. This picture should be saved as a handbook for the frequently popping question "How much money can you make on forex".
Whose signal is that?
so whose signal is that? ta