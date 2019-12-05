Signal display case - page 7
But, they are available for copying.
If you already have a subscription, yes, but it is not possible for new ones to subscribe. They will be able to subscribe when the drawdown is less than 30%.
I see, thank you. But how can you make the drawdown smaller if there is already a drawdown of more than 30 per cent?
The maximum drawdown is fixed. The current one changes when the profit of the current position increases, and as an option, you can change it quickly. Refill the deposit and the current drawdown will decrease.
It is better not to make deposits and withdrawals with open positions. If someone will lose their deposit, while you were depositing money and there are complaints from subscribers, the administration will take action.
I had a withdrawal in one of my signals during open trades, then the special formula is applied to the signal to avoid artificial increase. In the future, stop doing that, your real monthly gains will still be understated. Here's the response from the service desk:
"...since withdrawal operations on your signal have been excluded from the calculation, the basis for calculating growth is now higher than the actual growth. Therefore monthly growths are calculated lower than actual values. We will try to improve the algorithm in the future, there is nothing you can do right now, unfortunately".
That's understandable. We were talking about the percentage drawdown. And to reduce it quickly, replenishment is the best way, if you don't want to close positions in deficit.
It seemed to me that they take the maximum historical drawdown that happened on the account, and further deposit/withdrawal should not affect the maximum, fixed, drawdown. Is the current drawdown used in the signals anywhere?
Well just when the current drawdown exceeds 30% a new subscription of new clients to the signal is blocked until it is below 30% again.
Regardless of the fixed maximum drawdown?
The fixed maximum drawdown (as a percentage, if the percentage will be lower in the future when increasing the balance while the amount may be higher the maximum drawdown will not change) is used only for information about the signal.
I see, thank you, I thought that a single recorded drawdown of more than 30 per cent would be a verdict on any signal. It turns out it is not.