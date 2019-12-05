Signal display case - page 3

Actually, I am talking about marketing, not strategies, and wanted to discuss the idea that the presence of failed signals in a shop window is not a good thing, as it is, after all, a shop window. Imagine a shop window displaying substandard products. Would you want to visit such a shop? You can also do some research for yourself in your personal signals.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Have you tried working for the Inquisition? )) I made 267% this Monday in 24 hours. True, it was a competition and my account was fygovy, i.e. a demo. But still. If I`m ready to trade manually, I may become a symbol of my trading robot.

Alexey! If manual trading is better, why don't I skip the maths? If we do it like this, we may forget about the "flies and cutlets"? )))

 
Petros Shatakhtsyan:

It's from not understanding forex.

Agreed

 
Guys, tell me how to improve the rating of the signal to put it in the showcase?
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
How do I increase the signal's rating?

This is not a signal on the plus side. It's just two successful trades. If you keep it up for at least a year, the signal will be in the window automatically. And don't forget that you are only risking $300. This is not the amount that inspires confidence in the signal.

 
You're thinking about it too early. Keep trading.
Increase the number of trades while maintaining the quality) and everything will work out for you.

 
Petr Baskakov:

Increase the number of trades while maintaining quality ) and you will be fine.

Increased to three... and lost ))))

 
You make about this picture and the rating will be good and subscribers will come to 10-20 people a day.


 
Anatoliy Koscheev:

Increased to three... and went into deficit )))))

But it looks like asymmetric normal distribution + spread ))))

