Signal display case - page 3
Have you tried working for the Inquisition? )) I made 267% this Monday in 24 hours. True, it was a competition and my account was fygovy, i.e. a demo. But still. If I`m ready to trade manually, I may become a symbol of my trading robot.
Alexey! If manual trading is better, why don't I skip the maths? If we do it like this, we may forget about the "flies and cutlets"? )))
It's from not understanding forex.
Agreed
How do I increase the signal's rating?
This is not a signal on the plus side. It's just two successful trades. If you keep it up for at least a year, the signal will be in the window automatically. And don't forget that you are only risking $300. This is not the amount that inspires confidence in the signal.
Guys, tell me how to improve the rating of the signal to get it into the showcase?
Increase the number of trades while maintaining the quality) and everything will work out for you.
Increased to three... and lost ))))
I have no idea how to boost the signal's rating and get it on the showcase.
You make about this picture and the rating will be good and subscribers will come to 10-20 people a day.
But it looks like asymmetric normal distribution + spread ))))