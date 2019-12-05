Signal display case - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I would suggest that the administration should not allow subscriptions until three months after it is connected to monitoring
I would suggest that the chart be shown only from the date the account is monitored.
The whole point is that the signal shows a chart not from the date the signal was created, but from the date the account was opened. This allows many providers to engage in cheating.
If the developers cannot get the history of all trades in the account before the opening of the signal, and using the tick history to correctly determine the maximum drawdown, then why show false information?
If the account history is not cleaned on the server, the maximal drawdown, that was before its publication, is shown. Although after publication, the drawdown did not even reach 3%.
And here is a confirmation of it. You can see the worst trade after its publication (risk tab), as well as from the moment of creating the signal (in the statistics)
I would suggest only showing a graph from the date the account was monitored.
If the account history is not cleaned up on the server, the maximum drawdown that was there before it was published is shown. Although after publication, the drawdown did not even reach 3%.
And here is a confirmation of it. You can see the worst trade, after publication (risk tab), as well as since the creation of the signal (in the statistics)
In my opinion you are confusing max balance drawdown and max drawdown by equity. if you trade without stop loss the balance will not decrease, only the drawdown by equity will increase.
It can only be fixed during the trade.
I think you are confusing max balance drawdown and max drawdown in funds. If you trade without stop loss, the balance will not go down, only the drawdown in funds will go up.
You can fix it only during the trade.
Watch the risks. They can be seen on funds (in the uncleared history). So now on a normal account, it does not matter when it was opened and how much time has passed before it was published in the signals. You can see the previous history.
Look at the risks. You can see the funds in them too (in the uncleared history). So now on a normal account, no matter when it was opened and how much time has passed before it was published in the signals. You can see the previous history.
And who told you that the history can be cleared?
The drawdown of your funds in the "Risks" section was obtained after the opening of the signal.
Also, look at the chart "Funds". It starts from the 15th of this month.
Greetings all. It's a shame I read this thread after I realised I'd signed up for the scammer's signal.I wasn't aware of that.The statistics for this service are kept from the moment the account is registered at the service, and not from the moment the account is created.This of course is the wrong approach. And gives opportunities for scammers to manipulate subscribers.
If there is an administrator here, let him answer me.The service gives fake statistics for subscribers to analyze? How can you analyze on such fake statistics?It turns out that a scammer creates a bunch of accounts. He promotes some of them. He flushes some of them. And then he registers them on the service.And the service shows statistics for the entire history of the account.According to your statistics, the trader shows excellent results. But in reality, it turns out to be a fraud.And then it gets even better. The cheater empties the account and the subscribers. He deletes the record about it.And then he goes the next round in the same scenario. How does that work?
He did the right thing by leaking.
here's the link, read it and explain why not?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/rules
On the contrary, I was told that the number of trades was too high. I have a scalper, I make hundreds of deals a day, brokerage companies do not complain, and what do MQs need? They monitor trade and send signals to subscribers )).
I have not found where your signals are. I wanted to take a look.
As a continuation of the topic of my situation, special thanks toEduard_D for the tip.
I'll start with the good news. I got my money back for this signal. And the signal was closed.They also promised to fix the hole in the next update through which all sorts of fraudulent spoofs were able to get into this service.
Let me remind you how it all started. I signed up forGrandCapital signal due to my inexperience.After the foreigners started to write massively in the feedback of this signal.That it's fake. And fake in all languages means the same thing. I started to realize that I don't understand something.
In a detailed analysis of the signal provider, I realised that I was really just being tricked. The cheating technology is simple. Using flaws in the service. Namely.
1) The service does not recognize cent accounts on the serversof FXOpen-Real2 broker forexpen.
2) There is no history of closed accounts on the service, and all records of closed accounts are easily deleted from the profile.
3) Account history is monitored not from the moment of account creation, but from the moment of account registration.
What happens. Seeing such holes. scammers came up with the following scheme. I'm writing scammers. Because after I figured it out. And started analyzing the providers thoroughly.I counted about a dozen possible suitors. So.
Having created a lot of cent accounts where the cents are displayed as real dollars, the scammer starts working very aggressively.In order to get the maximum yield and the minimum drawdown.To make the account look very attractive. Naturally. In an ultra-aggressive trade.He's losing money on some accounts. But one account does make it to the finish line. Usually. It's the beginning of the month.When the returns are already in. And there's no need to work for the next two months. Only occasionally making trades under the "overstaying" scheme.Then he starts building up subscribers and his profile.And that's it. Wait for the dummies. His goal for the next 2 months. Maximum subscribers.Then as luck would have it. In case of bad luck. The account is deleted. The records are deleted. And everything starts all over again.
That's it. Be careful! And also. I agree withVasiliy Pushkaryov. What.To distinguish such scammers from traders, you have to wait for 3 months from the moment you registered your signal on the service.If trading does not change drastically, you can invest in the trader.But if the style of trading changes under the conditions described above, then 100% cheater.However, there is another side. Aggressive investors try to enter aggressive traders early.If they wait so, it is already quite dangerous to enter.So half a year of statistics is a lot for aggressors. And for conservatives it's not enough. I've come to a conclusion.There is no sense in subscribing to traders with the yearly statistics at this service.