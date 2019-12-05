Signal display case - page 9
Here is another beautiful artificial story. At least in the beginning.
How precisely and professionally "worked" the first three months. One position or pan or perish every month, 30 pips destroying the deposit or 20-25 pips showing 60-80% profit.
Another signal from the same author
The beginning of the story is the same as in the previous case - it guesses right from the same position. But there is another interesting point
The marked marking shows the reason why it has been placed in different places. In general, I have the impression that when drawing the history several deals were accidentally made by mistake.
Here, went into this DC, its account types:
Micro is a cent and the minimum should be reflected as 2500.
The rest of the accounts have a minimum of $200.
But the author has deposits on both first and second signals starting from $100, which is also strange.
Dear administration. Please pay attention to the DC and the grouping that works with it.
Here are recently merged signals from different authors:
Now another pro has appeared.
The brokerage company has minimum deposits, as shown in the post above, starting from $200. And these signals have $1, $2 or $5, which may indicate some "arrangements".
It's the same broker, from the last three posts, he apparently has the best traders in the world. Whoever opens an account with him makes 200-300% profit every month.
On the website of DC, the minimum deposits, as shown in the post above, start at $200. And these signals have 1, 2 or 5 dollars, which may indicate some "arrangements".
They allow you to "transfer history from another account" for promotion purposes. I even got a call offering to do so when there was hype about KALM.
They allow you to "transfer history from another account" for promotion purposes. I was even called and offered to do so when there was hype about CALM.
For the fat. Sort of like false boobs, not useful in real life, but good for solidity )))
I agree, that's what they're for.)
How much money is there on the forex market? A couple of trillion a day writ large? Looks like we've got a forex lord in our signallers. This picture should be saved as a handbook for the oft-questioned "How much money can be made on forex".
And where is it now, still monitoring?
The calculation was corrected, I no longer remember whose signal it was. I do not have the full picture
Vasiliy Pushkaryov, 2018.09.12 10:32
From 3,000 to 822,000.
Already corrected the signal calculation, now it looks like this