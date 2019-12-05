Signal display case - page 4
Make a picture like this and the rating will be good and subscribers will come to 10-20 people a day.
There's a drawn story there. after adding it to the signals service - it's stalled.
Nevertheless, subscribers, even for $50, ran to him at a decent rate. He signed up at a profit of 70% in the first few days of May. Now, until the end of June, he can just open randomly once a week to keep the activity going. Which he basically does.
Only I don't think it's drawn. I don't think it is drawn. Most probably he has dozens of accounts on cent account (50 dollars balance is 0.5 real dollars) and this signal is the last one to survive. Just where do people look when they sign up. You can see from the history of deals that he opens the whole deposit and either 20 points will make him 70% of the profit, or 25 points will kill the deposit. And such a trick happens once a month, the rest of the trades are just for quantity.
Vasiliy Pushkaryov, 2018.05.16 10:23
You make about this picture and the rating will be good and subscribers will come to you by 10-20 people per day.
They will not, because when the profit for a month exceeds 50%, the signal will disappear from the showcase.
Not so now, it has over 70% and is in the top 30. I think when the "Gain per month" from the "Statistics" tab drops below 50% at the beginning of June, he will move into the top 10.
How so ?
I have a signal on MT5 and as soon as the profit was above 50% for the current month, it disappeared from the showcase. And I also note that there are no open positions or with very low current drawdown.
Remember, earlier it was strongly influenced by the number of subscribers. Now it was changed, but we can see that a good specific weight adds to the term of the signal. In defence of that, look at the signal, which is 6 years old, it is now in 1st and 2nd place, but for the last half year its earnings are negative. My signal is over half a year old, last month it also went over 50%, but it hasn't gone anywhere. Moved to 500-something place, a few days later, to 100-something, then back to the first page again.
What is your time frame for the one that disappeared?
You don't get more than 50% every month. There is also a warning:High average monthly gains can mean high risk trading
And I have to think that you are either advertising the above signal, and your signals at the same time.
Because you either do not understand or do not want to see that this signal was opened not long ago with the past history, where the maximum drawdown by means is not possible to determine and after the opening of the signal maximum drawdown starts from zero (0%).
Therefore, the max drawdown on this signal is now just over 5%. This does not happen. It is impossible to get 70% per month with such a drawdown many times.
And when did this signal manage to get so many subscribers, if it only recently opened?
But the signal has already been created and in all likelihood it will not be able to show even half of these results next month.
Petros Shatakhtsyan: Come on... Next month we'll see exclamations such as why they allow risky signals in the storefront. They were after the fast money and the signal provider blew it all
The whole point is that the signal shows a chart not from the date the signal was created, but from the date the account was opened. This allows many providers to engage in cheating.
If the developers cannot get the history of all deals of an account before the signal opening and correctly determine the maximum drawdown using the tick history, then why show false information?
You don't get more than 50% every month. There is also a warning:High average monthly gains can mean high risk trading.
And you have more than 50% each month? I use the example of that and my signal to show that a 50% drawdown is not a reason to kick out of the showcase. You read just above, I wrote "Just where do people look when they sign up. You can see by the history of trades that he opens under the entire deposit and either 20 pips will make him 70% of the profit, or 25 pips will kill the deposit. And this kind of trick happens once a month, the rest of the deals are just for the quantity. Is this an advertisement?
It's impossible to get 70% a month many times with this kind of drawdown.
I haven't done it that way, maybe there are some pitfalls, but I suspect that hypothetically it is possible. Let's take 256 accounts at 50 cents each. That's $128. We open the first month on the 128 accounts in one direction and on the other 128 accounts in the other direction with a profit of 20 pips.
2nd month on profitable 128 accounts again we divide directions 64/64,
3rd month - 32/32,
4th month - 16/16,
5th month - 8/8,
6th month - 4/4,
7th month - 2/2,
8th month - 1/1
And the connection to the service.
I would suggest the administration not to allow subscriptions until three months after it has been connected to the monitoring, and to limit the number of signals from one provider to protect subscribers.