Signal display case
I do not understand why signals with negative total profits (last 14 pages of rating) are placed in the window. It seems to me that it is detrimental to the attractiveness of the service. If you have more than 30% drawdown on your account, you will be unsubscribed, despite the fact that the account remains in profit for the month and for the whole period.
Unsubscribing is OK, a safety concern. But the fact that it is being removed from the showcase is strange compared to the fact that there are these drainers at the end of the ranking. The current one, they say, is holding a drawdown, so doesn't care about subscribers' money and is irresponsible, gambling on everything. Maybe that's why. Even with all the credit.
For the fat. Sort of like false boobs, not much use in real life, but good for solidity ))
I did not know that.
But this, imho, is wrong because there are traders who believe that there is no point in keeping "extra" money in the account and they trade at 80-90% drawdown. And their concept is quite logical. Another thing is that if positions are closed and 90% of losses are taken, it will take a long time to restore the account to the initial state without deposit. But a trader can be ready for such increases, while Signals Subscriber - can be not, if the signal description does not contain corresponding declaration.
MQ's are generally over-insured. Make 10% profit in the first week and a warning will pop up saying that the profit is too large, treat the signal with caution (somehow, from memory, it always popped up for me).
MQ is like a state: bureaucracy, taxes, suffocating from the moment you are born, when on the first day you get a mentor warning "Warning: too little activity: only 1 trade in a month, you lazy bastard".
I've had people write to me on the contrary saying too many trades. I am a scalper, I make hundreds of deals a day, brokerage companies do not complain, MQ, what do they want? They monitor trade and send signals to subscribers ))
I wonder how another 0.07 will be restored to the showcase?
Strange that the means of subscribers zero )))) Somehow they're not understanding )
If they were complaining they would love you for God's sake.)
I agree ))) Such a rain of spreads. Today I accidentally went to Ger***'s DC and read that there is a limit of 5000 trade orders per day. Probably I have not earn enough money to buy a good server. I should read lectures on $2000 in Ukraine more often )). Moreover, the DC is registered there.
