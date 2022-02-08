Why do signal and advisor sellers sell their products and not use them themselves?
I don't understand, so to speak, selling golden grails, if the strategy works, why sell it? So it turns out that it means it is not perfect and it can drain everything, then why sell it if it is a sinker? I do not buy only because of this, if they sell it, it means it is not a quality product, and a profitable really working system - no one will sell.
Even if the system consistently produces 5% p.a., with some manipulation it is possible to increase profits many times over.
(with large deposits) - that's good.For example in the case of such systems they may have higher depo rates and more profitability.
it's different for those who promise high dividends. In such systems the risk is very high and therefore sellers know that stability with high risks is out of the question but these systems may be profitable in certain periods. i don't see why they can't sell them either.
But if they are stable like a tank and have very high dividends, nobody will definitely sell them ...
IMHO
I don't understand, so to speak, selling golden grails, if the strategy works, why sell it?
An advisor is not a product, like a diamond or another work of art, but above all information.
When you sell information, you do not lose it - it stays with you anyway. Therefore, selling EAs is best seen as a profitable business and additional income.
And no one will sell systems with very big percentages and at the same time, they are as stable as a tank...
if a system yields 5% p.a. stably, it's not a rip-off, it's as much of a rip-off as a bank deposit.
And no one will sell systems with very big profit and at the same time stable as a tank...
As for the 5%, you can run a lot of accounts or copy deals from yourself, it won't be 5%, but 5% multiplied by the number of accounts/"copyers"...
And if an EA has a high profit - there are such signals anyway and they sell them.
As for the 5%, you can run a lot of accounts or copy trades from yourself and it won't be 5%, but 5% multiplied by the number of accounts/"copyers".
And if the Expert Advisor brings a large percentage - there are such signals anyway, and the Expert Advisors are sold.
You have 1000 quid in one account. You have an Expert Advisor that brings 5% per annum on this account and acceptable drawdowns. If you attach five or ten more EAs to the same account, they will increase their volumes as many times as you have added them to the same account. Correspondingly, the risks will increase. In order to keep the risks at the former acceptable level, the deposit must be increased by the same amount.
Do you have another $1000 for each added EA? No?
And if you start selling EAs, but maybe there will be.
I don't understand, so to speak, selling golden grails, if the strategy works why sell it? So it turns out that it means it's not perfect and it may fail everything, then why sell it if it's a sinker? I do not buy only because of this, if they sell it, it means it is not a quality product, and no one will sell a profitable really working system.
Even if the system consistently produces 5% p.a., with some manipulation it is possible to increase profits many times over.
You have 1000 quid in one account. You have an Expert Advisor that brings 5% per annum on this account and acceptable drawdowns. If you attach five or ten more EAs to the same account, they will increase the volumes as many times as you have added them to the same account. Correspondingly, the risks will increase. In order to keep the risks at the former acceptable level, the deposit needs to be increased by the same factor.
Do you have 1000 more quid for each added Expert Advisor? No?
And if you start selling an EA, but maybe there will be...
As for the 5%, you can run a lot of accounts or copy trades from yourself and it won't be 5%, but 5% multiplied by the number of accounts/"copiers".
And if the Expert Advisor yields more % - still there are such signals and sell Expert Advisors.
You should have studied mathematics in school - it's too late now.
Suppose that an adviser or bank (or other type of investment) gives a stable 5% per annum. No matter how you divide the deposit in parts, and you will never get more than 5%, if the yield is stable.
The other thing is that Advisors do not give a stable yield.
And as for selling EAs, because trading is unstable, you can get an additional source of income as a safety cushion in addition to trading, by selling EAs.
You should have studied maths at school - now it's too late.
As Lomonosov said: "Math should be taught at least because it puts the mind in order."
You should have studied maths at school - now it's too late.
I think it's never too late.)
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Even if the system consistently produces 5% p.a., with some manipulation it is possible to increase profits many times over.