When it was evenly split, i.e. 50/50 and you went into the market.
The odds have changed because of you. So it is clearer ? )))
I don't give a damn, because that's how I started and it worked out exactly as you're talking about.
But on the last model (first screenshot) it's not drawn that way anymore, mind you
So now I know for sure that my order at the current moment will hit against the crowd.
and this is the only condition that guarantees a profit
;)
it's not all that smooth :-)
although in general about the quotient from volume to volume going straight - I agree :-)
I've had this happen based on regular fractals. The eternal nuances - in a flat period trend TS suffer, if reinsured, then by reducing the profitability. In general, it is a stable system, if not on M5 :)
You've got a hell of a lot more drawn in there.
I don't believe it.
And if you apply a different method than partial closure - the handicap will be closed this year )
there is a second FormulaE, which just confirms that it is impossible to clean the market to zero
I call it a doll's, it's what the market's been quoted on.
I didn't use it.
I mean, no matter how much I've tried it, it's market, banker's, not trader's
All other formulas are applied to calculate the lot, etc.
and a lot of formulas invented by astronauts, physicists, econometricians, statisticians, etc. - they're just toys, they don't work here.
The main thing is to understand where it's going and why.
and the logic will change
become marketable.
and speculative ;)
and now the answer to your question - why not a millionaire? :
my previous work considered the wrong solution to the problemand this is just what the doctor ordered ;)
well good luck, the market will reward you according to the depth and flexibility of your views)
Sometimes I envy people who believe so blindly and easily in their own illusions ...
Take it and rub it out.
You're not gonna hide it, I'm not gonna hide it.
♪ I'm not gonna hide it ♪
she's a prognosticator?
yeah, well, it's a long wait.
it's a regular formula from his majesty Netting.
market close = (sum of all(sales volume * sales price) - sum of all(purchase volume * purchase price)) / (sum of all(sales volume) - sum of all(purchase volume))use this formula in any business and you will never miss out, you just need to add to the profit
The owner of the market may have these volumes, but you may check them on several of your own open differently directed orders and you will immediately know where the price will go.
in this case, the same formula would work, but replace the minus in the equation with a plus.
that means the price will go to the centre of the loco.
however, find a brokerage house that will have a price that follows this formula and find a kitchen where the price doesn't follow the formula
I tried it - the system works.
So one uses the formula for small orders and the kitchen uses large ordersChecked it out, the strategy is pretty damn profitable, but I'm not interested in that