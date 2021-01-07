From theory to practice - page 1897
Well, stargazing seems to be paying off like this.
;)
The stars are supposed to be 50/50, but it's about x.00/100.
Gotta go live beyond the equator.
I can only give you the link in my personal message. No dozvolu)).
You can find the user with the number 2019 in the 'trends' in the last pages. Not me))) Just liked the picture.
Yeah, I've got my private area closed, sorry.
What's his number in the rankings and what platform?
UPD: with gains below -70% I can't see any signals at all, apparently you need a link to the signal itself to see it
I must be lucky to get such a frame of the signalman's life).
When the signal did not have time to close automatically, it was open.
No offense to him, of course. But he's got a lot of persistence.
I wondered about that too, how the service reacts to such trading figures.
I was hoping to see a slightly different picture, but here everything is banal and sad.
Yeah!
You shouldn't be fishing with a leaky net.
The net is the pursuit of big fish.
10% a month isn't hard to do. In a year it's 120.
That's if you take your time.
I wanted to give a link to the signal of interest, but i cant write it in your inbox
Email me and I'll answer.
Yes, they sent me the link, thank you.
<===== 2020 =====>
aha, i finished it all, a year ago idea (in november), here is the final version of the trading system model, just finished (i tell you right away, no peeking;))))) :
how many times I wanted to post the code here out of frustration, I can't count
at least i've kept it together.
trending ;)
I'm telling you, you can predict, even the weather, if only there was a graph
wow time flies (from 2020.01.11 19:29 idea, only minutes)
or so the forum engine auto-generates links now :-)
but joking aside - if broken up into sections, how do you glue it together ? "what is measured on the y-axis", it's clear that it's fierce copyright :-)
PS. just correlating the quotes I came to a sad conclusion that there are not so many variants to display on one chart and compare, probably only 3...4 if you re-select the datum, but you should not just take it correctly, but then combine it too